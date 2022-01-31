Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Barcelona star; club face competition from AC Milan for Swedish ace, and more - 31 January 2022

Arsenal are tipped to have a busy final day of the winter transfer window. The Gunners are in the market for reinforcements as they look to secure a top-four finish this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of a Barcelona star. Elsewhere, the Gunners face competition from AC Milan for a Swedish ace. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 31st January 2022.

Arsenal receive blow in pursuit of Ousmane Dembele

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Ousmane Dembele.

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Ousmane Dembele. According to Football London via Footmercato, the Frenchman has decided to move to PSG instead. The Gunners were hoping to secure the 24-year-old in a bid to rejuvenate their faltering attack.

Dembele is blessed with enough talent to trouble any defence on his day. Unfortunately, the Frenchman has suffered due to injuries and lack of form since joining Barcelona in 2017. He is now in the final six months of his contract with the Blaugrana.

The Blaugrana have no intentions of tying him down to a new deal, and want to cut short his stay. Arsenal are among many clubs vying for his signature. The north London side are eager to add more bite to their misfiring attack. Dembele could be an upgrade on the current options available to Mikel Arteta.

However, the 24-year-old looks set to join PSG. The Parisians have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Dembele. The Ligue 1 giants are working to strike a deal with Barcelona before the end of the month. However, a summer move looks more likely.

Gunners face competition from AC Milan for Alexander Isak

Arsenal face competition from Milan for Alexander Isak.

Arsenal face competition from AC Milan for the signature of Alexander Isak, according to Inside Futbol via Gazzetta dello Sport.

The north London side are looking to shore up their attack this year. Mikel Arteta was hot on the heels of Dusan Vlahovimc but the Serb opted to move to Juventus. The Spaniard is desperate for a new number nine, and has his eyes on Isak.

However, the Rossoneri have now entered the race for the Swedish striker. The Serie A giants want a long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and have zeroed in on his countryman. Isak has eight goals and two assists from 25 games this season for Real Sociedad, and is expected to cost a fortune.

Gunners reject Crystal Palace's offer for Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal have rejected an offer from Crystal Palace for Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal have rejected an offer from Crystal Palace for Eddie Nketiah, according to Sky Sports. The Eagles had also tried to sign him last summer.

The Englishman is in the final six months of his current contract with the north London side. Negotiations for an extension have not been fruitful so far, with the player eager to leave the Emirates.

Crystal Palace are planning to sign him this month, but Arteta is determined to keep him at the club beyond the winter window. The Spaniard is thin in the striker's department, and Nketiah's departure will further cut short his options in attack.

