Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Lille star; club backed to sign Everton ace, and more - 8th December 2021

Arsenal have dropped down to seventh in the Premier League after 15 games. The Gunners have now lost three of their last four games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of a Lille star. Elsewhere, The Gunners have been tipped to sign an Everton striker. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 8th December 2021.

Arsenal receive blow in pursuit of Jonathan David

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Jonathan David. The Lille man has earned admirers at the Emirates after a series of superb outings for Lille. The Gunners were planning to take him to the Emirates in January. However, according to Just Arsenal via Jeunes Footeux, the Canadian might only be allowed to leave the club next summer.

David joined Lille from Gent in August 2020, and has proved to be a fabulous addition to the club. The 21-year-old scored 13 times in 37 games in Ligue 1 last season to help Lille beat holders PSG to the title.

The Canadian has taken his game to a higher level this season, having found the back of the net 13 times in 23 appearances across competitions.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ⚽️ Top scorers aged 21 or under in Europe's top five leagues



🟣 Dusan Vlahovic - 13

🟡 Erling Haaland - 11

🔴 Jonathan David - 11

⚪️ Vinicius Junior - 10 ⚽️ Top scorers aged 21 or under in Europe's top five leagues🟣 Dusan Vlahovic - 13🟡 Erling Haaland - 11🔴 Jonathan David - 11⚪️ Vinicius Junior - 10 https://t.co/IHTen0BBwM

Arsenal are monitoring David's situation with interest. The Gunners are plotting to bolster their attack in the winter. Their current crop has failed to convince Mikel Arteta, who is yearning for improvements. Arsenal also want a replacement for the departing Alexandre Lacazette, with David emerging as a viable option.

The Canadian fits the profile of players targeted by The Gunners recently. However, Lille have no intention of parting ways with their prized asset midseason. Instead, Arsenal might have to wait until next summer, when he will be available for €55 million.

Gunners tipped to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed Arsenal's pursuit of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Gunners have been linked with the Everton star, and want to take him to the Emirates next year.

gunnerblog @gunnerblog



But a season is a long time to wait for a striker.



And two years is a long time to wait for a coherent attacking plan.



theathletic.com/3002087/2021/1… Arsenal are indeed interested in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, @TheAthleticUK understands.But a season is a long time to wait for a striker.And two years is a long time to wait for a coherent attacking plan. Arsenal are indeed interested in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, @TheAthleticUK understands.But a season is a long time to wait for a striker.And two years is a long time to wait for a coherent attacking plan.theathletic.com/3002087/2021/1…

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Calvert-Lewin could cost a fortune, but will be worth the money.

"It will need to be a substantial amount of money for them to put down Calvert-Lewin. They (Arsenal) are going to have to pay over the odds for him. But if they’re desperate for that player, and they feel that he can kick them on to the Champions League spots, then he’s worth the money," said Whelan.

Bournemouth favourites to sign Folarin Balogun

Bournemouth have emerged as the favourites to sign Folarin Balogun, according to Dorset Live. The Arsenal youngster is set to leave the Emirates on loan this winter. There's already a beeline for his services, with Bournemouth leading the race for his services.

Balogun has struggled to break into The Gunners team, and is yearning for first-team opportunities. Arsenal are hoping to aid his development by arranging his loan move for the rest of the season.

