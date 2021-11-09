Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach star; club to accelerate move for La Liga ace, and more - 9th November 2021

Arsenal have been on a good run of form of late. The Gunners have won six of their last eight games in the Premier League, and are fifth in the league table after 11 games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of a Swiss midfielder who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach. Elsewhere, The Gunners are planning to prioritise a move for a Swedish striker.

Arsenal @Arsenal Norwich ✅

Burnley ✅

AFC Wimbledon ✅

Tottenham ✅

Brighton 🤝

Crystal Palace 🤝

Aston Villa ✅

Leeds ✅

Leicester ✅

Watford ✅



Unbeaten in 10 - let's keep it going 🙌 Norwich ✅Burnley ✅AFC Wimbledon ✅Tottenham ✅Brighton 🤝Crystal Palace 🤝Aston Villa ✅Leeds ✅Leicester ✅Watford ✅Unbeaten in 10 - let's keep it going 🙌 https://t.co/j7NI4R00Zm

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 9th November 2021.

Arsenal receive boost in pursuit of Denis Zakaria

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Denis Zakaria.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Denis Zakaria, according to Football London.

The Gunners are interested in the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, who has gone from strength to strength in recent times. The Swiss international has appeared 138 times for the Bundesliga side, scoring 11 goals. His current deal expires next summer and Zakaria doesn't want to extend his stay at Borussia Park.

Arsenal want to offer Zakaria a new challenge at the Emirates. The Gunners want a new midfielder next year, with Mohamed Elneny expected to leave. Granit Xhaka's long-term injury has also put the club in a precarious position.

Mikel Arteta wants to address the issue by roping in Zakaria. Borussia Monchengladbach are considering offloading the player in January to cut their losses, and he is expected to cost £24.3 million.

However, Arsenal have an ace up their sleeve that could help them secure the Swiss international for less than that price. The Bundesliga side reportedly have an interest in Eddie Nketiah, whose current deal with The Gunners also expires next summer. The London side could propose a player-plus-cash deal that works for all parties.

Gunners prioritise move for Alexander Isak

Arsenal are ready to prioritise a move for Sweden striker Alexander Isak.

Arsenal are ready to prioritise a move for Alexander Isak, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

Mikel Arteta wants to continue his rebuilding at the Emirates by bringing in a new number nine. The Gunners have their eyes on the Swedish striker, who has 38 goals from 101 appearances for Real Sociedad.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Arsenal have set their sights on Alexander Isak, who is currently impressing with the La Liga leaders.



The Swedish striker has admitted he would like to play in England one day!



(Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 Arsenal have set their sights on Alexander Isak, who is currently impressing with the La Liga leaders. The Swedish striker has admitted he would like to play in England one day! (Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/CaCvYOn3zt

Arsenal are expected to lose both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette next year. The Gunners want Isak to spearhead their attack next season. However, the Swede has signed a new deal until 2026 with the La Liga side this summer. As such, he is expected to cost a fortune for The Gunners.

Manchester City urged to sign Alexandre Lacazette

Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Alexandre Lacazette could be a good fit at the Etihad.

Former Manchester City star Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Alexandre Lacazette could be a good fit at the Etihad. The Frenchman is likely to cut ties with Arsenal next summer when his current contract expires.

Speaking to The Sun, Wright-Phillips has said that The Gunners play better with Lacazette in the team.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"He (Alexandre Lacazette) knows where the goal is. He knows how to bring people into play, and I always believe that when he plays for Arsenal, their front three behind him seem to play better, there seems to be more of a link-up between them," said Wright-Phillips.

Edited by Bhargav