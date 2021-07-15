Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Real Madrid star, club working on final fee for English defender, and more - 15th July 2021

Arsenal’s defeat to Hibernian in the pre-season friendly revealed gaps in the squad that Mikel Arteta will hope to fill before the new campaign.

The Spaniard opted for a team with a healthy mix of youth and experience but stumbled to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of the Scottish side. The Gunners managed 19 shots in the game, only five of which were on target, summing up a disappointing outing.

Arsenal could only finish eighth in the table in the 2020-21 season and, as a result, will not play in Europe in the upcoming campaign. The Gunners want to add more creativity to their ranks over the summer, while they are also looking to bolster their backline.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from July 15, 2021.

Arsenal receive boost in pursuit of Real Madrid star

Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard could return to Arsenal this summer, according to Football London via The Athletic.

The Norwegian enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with the Gunners in the second half of the 2020-21 season that left the Premier League side craving more. Odegaard returned to Real Madrid at the end of his loan tenure.

Even though Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign him on a permanent deal, the 22-year-old wants to stay and fight for his place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal can take advantage of Real Madrid's situation.https://t.co/5deuFQotc6 — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) July 14, 2021

However, La Liga is planning to reduce Real Madrid’s wage budget, which means that Los Blancos will have to let some of their star players leave. That list includes Odegaard alongside Raphael Varane and Isco, which will be a huge boost to Arsenal’s plans.

However, the Norwegian is not in favor of another loan move and only wants to join on a permanent deal.

And with the player currently valued at £25 million to £35 million, he could be a cheaper alternative to James Maddison.

Gunners working on final fee for English defender

Ben White

Arsenal is working with Brighton and Hove Albion on a final fee for Ben White, according to Give Me Sport via Fabrizio Romano.

The Englishman was one of the standout performers for the Seagulls last season and appeared 39 times in all competitions, including 36 times in the league.

William Saliba 🇫🇷 to Marseille on a season long loan is a done deal. #Arsenal will now turn their attention to getting the Ben White 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 deal over the line, with personal terms having already been agreed. [Fabrizio Romano] pic.twitter.com/CQyCdhl78h — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) July 13, 2021

White has his heart set on a move to the Emirates, but the two clubs have so far failed to agree to a deal. However, it now appears that negotiations are close to a breakthrough.

The player has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal, so once a final fee can be decided the move could materialize.

Arsenal ace informs club he wants to join Newcastle United

Joe Willock

Joe Willock has told Arsenal that he wants to join Newcastle United this summer, according to The Express.

The Gunners have already informed the Englishman that he is free to choose his next destination because he is not guaranteed regular playing time in the upcoming season.

Willock enjoyed great success after joining the Magpies on loan in January last season. He registered eight goals from 14 appearances in the Premier League and helped Newcastle escape relegation.

