Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Elhy Wahi boost; club working on William Saliba extension, and more - February 26, 2023

Arsenal rode Gabriel Martinelli's early second-half strike to down Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (February 25) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s men remain atop the standings after 24 games, two points ahead of second placed Manchester City and with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of Elhy Wahi. Elsewhere, the north London giants are working to tie William Saliba down to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 26, 2023:

Arsenal receive Elye Wahi boost

Arsenal have received a boost in their attempt to secure the services of Elye Wahi. The Montpellier striker is a sought-after player ahead of the summer, thanks to his good form this season.

Arteta is expected to add more firepower to his frontline ahead of the new season and has the Frenchman on his wishlist.

4) Elye Wahi - 9 Most goal contributions by u21 players in Europe's top five leagues:1) Jamal Musiala - 171) Bukayo Saka - 171) Folarin Balogun - 172) Dango Ouattara - 133) Gabriel Martinelli - 104) Elye Wahi - 9 🇪🇺🔑 Most goal contributions by u21 players in Europe's top five leagues: 1) Jamal Musiala - 17 1) Bukayo Saka - 17 1) Folarin Balogun - 17 2) Dango Ouattara - 13 3) Gabriel Martinelli - 10 4) Elye Wahi - 9 https://t.co/wouRn2VmJk

There’s an intense competition for the 20-year-old’s signature, who could be on the move this summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, journalist Christian Falk said that Borussia Dortmund have exited the race for Wahi. That's likely to open up the door for the Gunners to barge in.

“Dortmund are out of the race for Elye Wahi, so the chances for the Premier League clubs are a little bit bigger. Dortmund always have a good argument up their sleeve of offering playing time and being good for development, so this argument is waved away. The English clubs can get in with money,” wrote Falk.

He added:

“I think we need to keep a close eye on the player, as he seems a very interesting option. Perhaps he’s too interesting already now for Bundesliga clubs interested in buying him.”

Wahi has appeared 21 times across competitions for Montpellier this season, registering eight goals and two assists.

Gunners working on William Saliba extension

William Saliba (left) has gone from strength to strength this season at the Emirates.

Arsenal are working to extend William Saliba's stay at the Emirates, according to Football Insider.

The French defender has been a revelation for the Gunners this season and is already generating interest from clubs around the continent. The 21-year-old enjoyed a brilliant loan spell with Marseille last season and hasn’t looked back since his return to the Emirates.

“When you play well, it's good, also, to know when you aren't - he [Arteta] tells you. He gives you advice every… 🗣️| William Saliba: “We are lucky here, I have the coaches to help me grow. They sit me down and say, 'This one was good, this was bad.. you need to improve here'.“When you play well, it's good, also, to know when you aren't - he [Arteta] tells you. He gives you advice every… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🗣️| William Saliba: “We are lucky here, I have the coaches to help me grow. They sit me down and say, 'This one was good, this was bad.. you need to improve here'.“When you play well, it's good, also, to know when you aren't - he [Arteta] tells you. He gives you advice every… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ebxJbQnZmK

Saliba is a first-team regular this season under Arteta, who sees the player as part of his long-term plans. The north London side are already locked in talks with Saliba's entourage to tie him down to a new deal.

Arsenal have already extended Gabriel Martinelli’s stay at the Emirates, while Bukayo Saka is reportedly close to an extension. The Gunners are now confident that Saliba will also commit his future to the club soon.

Mikel Arteta pleased with Leandro Trossard and Jorginho

Leandro Trossard (centre) was impressive against Leicester City.

Mikel Arteta is pleased with the efforts of Leandro Trossard and Jorginho so far. The Belgian joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. The Italian also made the move to the Emirates from Chelsea last month. Both players have hit the ground running for the Gunners.

Speaking after the win over Leicester City on Saturday, Arteta was full of praise for Trossard.

“He did really well. I think he was really good, I think he got involved in many situations that could have ended up in many more big chances, he was involved in the incredible goal that he scored that was disallowed, involved in the goal of Gabi, the pass that he played to him. He's so good in small spaces, tight spaces, with his creativity to open people up, and I'm really happy with him,” said Arteta.

“He did really well. I think he was really good, I think he got involved in many situations that could have ended up in many more big chances, he was involved in the incredible goal that he scored that was… 🗣️| Mikel Arteta on Leandro Trossard's performance vs Leicester:“He did really well. I think he was really good, I think he got involved in many situations that could have ended up in many more big chances, he was involved in the incredible goal that he scored that was… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🗣️| Mikel Arteta on Leandro Trossard's performance vs Leicester: “He did really well. I think he was really good, I think he got involved in many situations that could have ended up in many more big chances, he was involved in the incredible goal that he scored that was… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Spanish manager also hailed Trossard and Jorginho’s impact since joining the north London side.

“Two players already that have experience in the league, that really fitted our way of playing, really intelligent both of them to understand what is required in many situations that we demand them to execute certain things, and they have the personality to come here and play the way they played is what is required at this level,” said Arteta.

Arteta went on to express satisfaction at Arsenal’s January strategy, speaking highly of the efforts of the club hierarchy.

“Really happy, because we were very clear what we wanted to do.We could not do it, and we had to adapt. In the window you have to be able to do that, not feel sorry for ourselves, and I think everybody from owners to the board, Edu especially, they were really, really strong in trying to do what we have to do, and we were first there to get the options we wanted,” said Arteta.

The Gunners next face Everton on Thursday (March 1) in the Premier League at the Emirates.

