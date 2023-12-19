Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Ivan Toney boost; club want Douglas Luiz next summer, and more - December 19, 2023

Arsenal lead the Premier League title race after 17 games, a point ahead of second-placed Liverpool. The two clubs face off at Anfield in the league on Saturday (December 23).

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in the summer of 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 19, 2023:

Arsenal receive Ivan Toney boost

Ivan Toney is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their plans to sign Ivan Toney. According to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the English striker prefers a move to the Emirates if he leaves Brentford.

Toney is serving a ban from football due to his involvement in illegal betting but will be available in mid-January. Arteta is keen to bring in a new No. 9 next year and has his eyes on the 27-year-old.

However, on his YouTube channel, Romano said that a move will depend on multiple factors.

"For Arsenal, this could be from what I’ve heard, the preference on the player’s side. So (Ivan) Toney would be excited about the possibility of joining Arsenal, but it depends on many factors," said Romano.

He continued:

“Can they make it happen, how is the situation with Financial Fair Play, is there a possible deal in the January transfer window, or is it something for the summer?

"Arsenal are still discussing this internally before attacking the situation, but, for sure, Ivan Toney is one of the players they’re discussing internally. It’s going to be one of the situations to watch.”

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has expressed a desire to keep Toney at the Gtech community stadium till the end of the season.

Gunners want Douglas Luiz next summer

Douglas Luiz (right) has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to move for Douglas Luiz next summer, according to Football Insider.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a revelation for Aston Villa recently and has been key to their rise under Unai Emery this season. The Gunners are pleased with his efforts and would like to have him in their roster this winter.

Arteta spent a fortune on Declan Rice, who joined from West Ham United in a £105 million deal this summer. Arteta wants Luiz to become the Englishman's partner at the heart of midfield.

However, the north London side acknowledge that a move in January is next to impossible and are willing to wait for him till the summer.

David Raya opens up on Aaron Ramsdale competition

David Raya has become the No. 1 under Arteta.

David Raya has opened up on his competition with Aaron Ramsdale for the No. 1 position at Arsenal.

The Spanish goalkeeper joined the Gunners this summer on loan from Brentford and has cemented his place in the starting XI. Ramsdale has dropped down the pecking order as a result and is linked with an exit.

Speaking to The Evening Standard, Raya said that the Englishman has made him a better goalkeeper.

"He is a top, top goalkeeper and a top, top teammate. We are teammates. We are fighting for one position. That’s the only problem being a goalkeeper. There is only one that can play, and I am just there to help the team as much as possible," said Raya.

He continued:

“Aaron and me we have a good relationship, especially as we push each other in every training session. That is going to make us better, and it is going to make the team better.

"Of course (he has made me a better goalkeeper), and I think I have made him a better goalkeeper. If we see with each other when we are training that we can help each other, that’s how we are, and that’s how we do. That’s the GK union that from the outside that you see.”

Ramsdale is a target for Chelsea, as per talkSPORT, while Newcastle United have also been mentioned as a possible destination by The Times.