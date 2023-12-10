Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Jeremie Frimpong boost; club advised against Jakub Kiwior sale, and more - December 10, 2023

Arsenal's title aspirations took a hit at Villa Park on Saturday (December 9) as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa. Mikel Arteta's team are second in the league, a points behind leaders Liverpool, after 16 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their plans to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised against offloading Jakub Kiwior.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 10, 2023:

Arsenal receive Jeremie Frimpong boost

Jeremie Frimpong is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their plans to sign Jeremie Frimpong. According to Football Transfers, the Dutch right-back prefers a move to the Emirates despite interest from Manchester United.

Arteta is looking to strengthen the position and has his eyes on Frimpong, according to a report by the same publication. The Spanish manager is seeking more attacking desire from the right-back position and wants an upgrade on Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Frimpong fits the bills and has shown that he could be a fine fit in Arteta's tactics. The 23-year-old has six goals and nine assists in 19 games across competitions this season for Bayer Leverkusen.

The Dutchman reportedly has a €40 million release clause in his contract, which can be exercised next summer.

Gunners advised against Jakub Kiwior sale

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has advised Arsenal against offloading Jakub Kiwior in January.

The Polish defender joined the club at the start of this year but has been in and out of the first team. He has registered 19 appearances under Arteta and is wanted at AC Milan, according to 90 Min.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that selling Kiwior in the middle of the season could cost the Gunners the title.

"I don't think so. I think the obligation to buy means that the player is effectively gone and Kiwior is still new to Arsenal.

"When he's been called on, I think he's shown that he can be a very useful squad player. And the last thing Arsenal want to do in any position is lose depth," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Because they spent a lot of money in the summer, they may therefore not have a lot of money as far as January is concerned.

"And if you lose a player that you don't really want to go, then you have to add to your squad potentially and if Arsenal are thin, then it could again cost them the Premier League."

Kiwior is an able cover for William Saliba in Arteta's squad.

Joao Palhinha is likely to leave in January

Joao Palhinha has admirers at the Emirates.

Joao Palhinha is likely to leave Fulham in January, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese midfielder was on the cusp of joining Bayern Munich in the summer before a deal broke down in the eleventh hour. The Gunners have been linked with Palhinha recently by Romano.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Bavarians are reluctant to invest heavily on the Portuguese in the winter.

"Joao Palhinha had an interview with DAZN Portugal, and he was asked about Bayern, if he was still thinking about that collapsed transfer from the summer, and his answer was a simple ‘no, I’m moving on and focused on Fulham now. Then, we will see what happens in January," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"From what I understand, there’s very good conditions for João Palhinha to leave in January and sources at Bayern are very clear that they still like the player – but they won’t pay crazy money for him.

"Just to specify too that Bayern’s idea is not to invest something like €70m-€75m, they want a different price. So let’s see what’s going to happen."

Romano added that Palhinha could be an alternative to West Ham United's Douglas Luiz for Arteta

"The deal is still there to be done and this is an open race because Arsenal also appreciate the player.

"As I told you, Arsenal are looking at midfield, and their top target is Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, but Villa are doing wonderful, and so it will be very difficult for Arsenal to convince Villa to sell," wrote Romano.

He concluded:

"That’s why there is a complete possibility for Arsenal to move onto other targets. Palhinha is appreciated but also very expensive and so not an easy deal to do either.

"From what I’m hearing, another topic is that Arsenal want younger players, but let’s see what they can find on the market."

Palhinha signed a new deal with the Cottagers this summer that keeps him at the club till 2028.