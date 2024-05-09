Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Martin Zubimendi boost, club leading Viktor Gyokeres race, and more - May 9, 2024

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 36 games this season and are a point ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Mikel Arteta's team cannot afford to drop points when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their efforts to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are the favorites to sign Viktor Gyokeres.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from May 9, 2024.

Arsenal receive Martin Zubimendi boost

Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Martin Zubimendi this summer.

According to SPORT, the Spanish midfielder is interested in a move to the Premier League. Zubimendi has been a first-team regular for Real Sociedad over the years and is one of the finest midfielders in Europe at the moment. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and want him at the Emirates at the end of this season.

The north London side have vastly improved under Mikel Arteta in recent times, and further improvements are in order ahead of the new season. The Spanish manager invested a fortune in Declan Rice last year and has reaped the benefits so far.

Arteta now wants to bring in a proper partner for the Englishman and has identified Zubimendi as the ideal candidate for the job. The 25-year-old showed little inclination to leave Sociedad last summer as he wanted to represent the club in the Champions League.

However, the Basque club will not be featuring in the premier European club competition next season, and that has apparently forced a change of heart. Zubimendi is now open to a move that will help him grow as a footballer and preferably give him the opportunity to play in Europe again.

Barcelona are interested in the Spaniard, but his €60m release clause poses a problem to their plans. While Bayern Munich are also interested in the 25-year-old, the player is reportedly attracted by the possibility of playing in the Premier League.

That puts Arsenal firmly in the driving seat in the chase for Zubimendi.

Gunners leading Viktor Gyokeres race

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to Jornal de Noticias.

The Swedish striker has been on a roll with Sporting this season, scoring 41 goals and setting up 15 more from 47 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at the Emirates, with Mikel Arteta planning to bring in an established No. 9 this summer. The Spanish manager is not entirely convinced by Gabriel Jesus, and Gyokeres has been identified as an upgrade.

The report confirms that the 25-year-old will leave the Portuguese club at the end of this season and names the Gunners as the frontrunners for his services. The north London side are apparently convinced by Gyokeres' performances and want to secure his services this summer. The player has a £86m release clause in his contract, but La Gazzetta have reported that he could be allowed to leave for a bid of over £43m.

Arsenal in talks to sign Ferdi Kadioglu

Ferdi Kadioglu

Arsenal are working to secure the services of Ferdi Kadioglu, according to Turkish journalist Devrim Zengi.

The 24-year-old left-back has caught the eye with Fenerbahce this season, registering three goals and five assists from 48 outings across competitions. The Gunners are already in touch with the player's representatives and have reportedly agreed to a deal in principle ahead of a move this summer.

Mikel Arteta is looking for a new left-back this year. The Spanish manager allowed Kieran Tierney to join Real Sociedad last summer, and the Scot is no longer part of future plans at the Emirates. Arteta has deployed Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior in the position this season but now wants a specialist for the role.

Kadioglu fits the bill and will reportedly be available for £26m this summer.