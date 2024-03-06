Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Pedro Neto boost; club have to pay €80 million for Joshua Zirkzee, and more - March 6, 2024

Arsenal lock horns with Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday (March 9) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are third in the league after 27 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their plans to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side have to pay €80 million to secure the services of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 6, 2024:

Arsenal receive Pedro Neto boost

Pedro Neto could ignited a bidding war for his services this summer.

Arsenal have received a boost in their plans to sign Pedro Neto this summer. According to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese forward is likely to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of the season. Neto has been very impressive for the Midlands club this campaign, registering three goals and 11 assists in 22 outings across competitions.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, who apparently has fans at Liverpool as well. Arteta is on the hunt for a new forward to help share the attacking burden with Bukayo Saka. Neto has been identified as the ideal man for the job.

On the Here We Go podcast, Romano said that Tottenham Hotspur also have their eyes on the Portuguese.

“Wolves have not communicated any price tag for Pedro Neto but the feeling, speaking to sources, is that in the summer he is expected to join a very important club.

"He has been in the list of many clubs in recent years, a few years ago he was really appreciated by Arsenal, and then Liverpool and also other clubs started following him,” said Romano.

He continued:

“I will include Tottenham because I am hearing that there is someone in the club (who is) a big fan of the skills of Pedro Neto. So a lot of interest so let’s see what happens there, but the Portuguese winger is absolutely going to be one of the names of the summer.”

Neto’s contract at the Molineux runs till 2027, so Wolves are likely to have the upper hand in negotiations come summer.

Gunners have to pay €80 million for Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee has been in red-hot form this season.

Arsenal may have to pay €80 million to secure the services of Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Dutch striker has been in explosive form with Bologna this season, scoring 11 goals and setting up six in 29 outings in all competitions. His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent, including the Gunners.

Arteta is expected to invest in a proven No. 9 this summer, with neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah impressing. The Spanish manager has added Zirkzee to his wish list, but prising him away from Emilia-Romagna could prove to be a challenge.

Manchester United’s decision to pay Atalanta £72 million for Rasmus Hojlund last summer has apparently elevated the Serie A market. Bologna are hoping to extract a premium fee for their prized asset as well.

Ethan Nwaneri set to sign new deal at Emirates

Ethan Nwaneri is all set to commit his future at Arsenal, according to Football Insider.

The 16-year-old is subject of aggressive interest from Manchester City, who have apparently tabled a lucrative offer to prise him away from the Emirates. However, Nwaneri will sign a professional contract with the Gunners once he turns 17 on March 21.

The academy graduate is already the highest paid youngster at the club, and the north London side have high hopes for him. The Englishman was just 15 years and 181 days old when he earned his Arsenal debut off the bench against Brentford last season. In the process, Nwaneri became the youngest player to appear in the Premier League.

The 16-year-old has 13 goals and three assists from 13 games across competitions for the youth side this season. He came off the bench in the second-half against West Ham United last month for his first appearance of the season for the senior side.