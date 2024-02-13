Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Pedro Neto boost; Wolves want teenage sensation, and more - February 13, 2024

Arsenal face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (February 17) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are buoyed by their 6-0 league win over West Ham United over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their plans to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto this summer. Elsewhere, Wolves are interested in Gunners youth attacker Amario Cozier-Duberry.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 13, 2024:

Arsenal receive Pedro Neto boost

Pedro Neto is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their plans to sign Pedro Neto this summer. According to Football Insider, the Portuguese forward is likely to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of the season.

Neto has been outstanding for the Midlands club this season, registering three goals and 10 assists in 18 outings across competitions. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, who has been identified as the ideal backup for Bukayo Saka.

Wolves are willing to let him go this summer to raise funds, and there’s already considerable interest in the player’s services. Liverpool also have their eyes on Neto and could give the north London side a run for their money in this race.

Wolverhampton Wanderers want teenage sensation

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in Amario Cozier-Duberry this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The teenage sensation has earned rave reviews with the youth team at Arsenal and is highly rated at the Emirates. However, the 18-year-old’s contract with the Gunners expires at the end of the season, but he hasn’t signed an extension yet. Wolves are eager to secure his services on a Bosman move this summer.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are also eyeing the teenage forward.

“Wolves in particular are very much across this and hoping that they might be able to, should things not go Arsenal's way, get a transfer over the line in June.

"It's also fair to say that Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund, amongst others, are also facing the same situation,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“That's normal because when a player is available on a free transfer in June, there's always that ability to get a bargain deal and try to pre-agree something on a free transfer. Arsenal know this.”

The Midlands club are looking for a cost-effective solution to streamline their attack and have their eyes on Cozier-Duberry.

David Seaman heaps praise on David Raya

David Raya has been a hit at the Emirates.

Arsenal legend David Seaman has spoken highly of David Raya. The Spanish goalkeeper arrived at the Emirates on loan from Brentford last summer and has relegated Aaron Ramsdale to the bench.

Raya initially endured a stuttering start to his tenure with the Gunners but has since come into his own. The 28-year-old has appeared 24 times across competitions for the north London side, registering 10 clean sheets.

Seaman had previously questioned Arteta’s decision to install Raya as the No. 1 at Arsenal ahead of Ramsdale. However, it now looks like a farsighted move from the Spanish manager. Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners are looking to tie Raya down to a permanent deal in the summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Seaman admitted that his former side have a massive decision on their hands regarding the goalkeeper situation.

“To be fair, I thought he looked a little bit nervous straight away, when he first came in.

"There’s all that pressure of should Aaron be in there, and I think that affected him a little bit. But he has settled down now, and we are all seeing how good he is with his feet,” said Seaman.

He continued:

“He is brilliant on crosses. You have to give him that. He is settling down nicely, and he is fitting in as well. As much as that is really hard on Aaron, there is still a massive decision to be made in the summer as to what happens.”

Ramsdale is likely to seek greener pastures if Arteta decides to make Raya’s stay permanent.