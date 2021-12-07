Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive setback in pursuit of Premier League star; club battling Barcelona for Ligue 1 midfielder, and more - 7th December 2021

Arsenal stumbled to a 1-2 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday. The result saw The Gunners drop down to seventh in the Premier League after 15 games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of a Southampton striker. Elsewhere, The Gunners are locked in battle with Barcelona for Renato Sanches.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 7th December 2021.

Arsenal receive setback in pursuit of Mohamed Elyounoussi

Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of Mohamed Elyounoussi. The Gunners are looking to bolster their frontline next year. Manager Mikel Arteta has already drawn up a list of targets, which includes the Southampton striker. However, Elyounoussi looks unlikely to leave The Saints at the moment.

He has turned around his career with a two-year loan spell with Celtic. The 27-year-old scored 25 times for The Hoops in 65 appearances, and returned to Southampton this summer as a different player. The Norwegian has been a pivotal part of The Saints' attack this season, earning admiration from Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking to replace Alexandre Lacazette next year. The Frenchman is in the final year of his current deal, and could be allowed to leave the Emirates. Arsenal are hoping to rope in Elyounoussi as his successor, but might have to pursue alternate targets.

Speaking to the club's official website, the player has said that he is settled at Southampton. That should put an end to all speculation regarding his immediate future.

"My family enjoy it here. We’re settled down now, and my daughter has just found a nursery; so we’re back to where we belong," said Elyounoussi.

Gunners battling Barcelona for Renato Sanches

Arsenal are locked in battle with Barcelona for Renato Sanches.

Arsenal are locked in battle with Barcelona for Renato Sanches, according to The Hard Tackle via AS. The Portuguese has earned rave reviews with his recent performances for Lille. The Gunners lack a player of his ilk, and are plotting to take him to The Emirates.

Arsenal want to add a new central midfielder to their roster next year. Thomas Partey has failed to impress, while Mohamed Elneny is expected to leave the club. Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka's future also remains uncertain.

The Gunners want to bring in Sanches to forge a partnership with Albert Sambi Lokonga. However, Arsenal will face competition from Barcelona for the 24-year-old's services.

Mikel Arteta disappointed with Arsenal's performance against Everton

Mikel Arteta was left frustrated after Arsenal's defeat against Everton.

Mikel Arteta was left frustrated after Arsenal's defeat against Everton. The Gunners took the lead through Martin Odegaard, only to concede two late goals to lose the game.

Speaking after the defeat, the Spanish tactician rued the missed chances that cost Arsenal the game away at Everton.

"I'm very disappointed. I think in the first half, we were inconsistent with the ball ... we didn't have enough penetration or threat on the opponents' goal," said Arteta.

"We created four big, big chances, and when you don't put them in the net away from home, it's very complicated to win the game, especially if you concede in the way that we did, for example, with the first goal," continued Arteta.

Arsenal will meet Southampton at home in the Premier League on Saturday as they seek a swift return to winning ways.

