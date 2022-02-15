Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners receive Youri Tielemans boost; club interested in Barcelona star, and more - 15 February 2022

Arsenal are preparing for an eventful summer. The north London side oversaw a mass exodus in January, and are likely to invest heavily in the market at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in a Barcelona star. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 15th February 2022:

Arsenal receive Youri Tielemans boost

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans. The Belgian is in the final 18 months of his current contract with Leicester City. The Foxes want him to stay, but Tielemans is yearning for a new challenge. The Gunners are hoping to rope the 24-year-old on a cut-price deal this summer.

Tielemans has been one of the standout performers for the Foxes in recent seasons. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta believes the Belgian could improve his current midfield.

The north London side are preparing for life without Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka next season. The Egyptian is set to leave at the end of his current contract. Meanwhile, Xhaka was close to a move to AS Roma last summer, and has been linked with the Serie A side once again.

Arsenal are convinced Tielemans' arrival would mitigate the issue. The Gunners will be buoyed by recent comments from Brendan Rodgers regarding Tielemans's future in Leicester.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Leicester City manager admitted that the Belgian could leave the club in the summer.

"The reality is that he has reached a point where he's going to be attractive for other teams. Absolutely, but that can be the same for a number of players in the squad. With his contract running down, I'm pretty sure there will be teams looking at him, but I'm also a realist as well," said Rodgers.

"We are real as a football club. You'll get people asking if we can hang on to these players for the next six or seven years, but the reality is that if a player does really well at Leicester, he may want to leave and move on to another club. For us, it's just about being ready for that," continued Rodgers.

Gunners interested in Philippe Coutinho

Arsenal are interested in Philippe Coutinho.

Arsenal are interested in Philippe Coutinho, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a new lease of life since joining Aston Villa on loan in January. The 29-year-old has registered two goals and as many assists in his first four games with the Villans. The Gunners are impressed with his performances.

The north London side will be in the market for a new midfielder this summer. Arteta wants to inject a shot of creativity into his squad, and Coutinho has emerged as an option. However, the Spaniard could face competition from Aston Villa and West Ham United for Coutinho's signature.

Meanwhile, Coutinho's promising displays are raising his stock. The Blaugrana could receive a decent amount for a player who might have no role in Xavi Hernandez's team.

Mikel Arteta monitoring Rafael Leao

The Gunners are monitoring Rafael Leao.

The Gunners are monitoring Rafael Leao, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Portuguese has been on fire this season for AC Milan. The 22-year-old has scored ten goals and set up six more in 27 games across competitions this campaign. His exploits have earned him the admiration of the Gunners.

The north London side are eager to bolster their attack this season. Arteta let go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, while both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could depart in the summer.

The Spaniard is enticed by Leao's ability to play across the front line, but could face competition from Newcastle United for his services.

