Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners reignite interest in Real Madrid star; Marseille want permanent move for French defender, and more - 16th November 2021

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League after 11 games. The Gunners are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league, winning six and drawing two.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have rekindled their interest in a Spanish star whose days at Real Madrid are numbered. Elsewhere, Marseille want a permanent move for a Gunners defender currently on loan at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 16th November 2021

Arsenal reignite interest in Isco

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Isco.

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Isco, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes. The Gunners have had their eyes on the Real Madrid star for some time. Mikel Arteta wanted the player at the Emirates this summer. A move failed to materialise, though, and the Spaniard ended up staying at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the player is disillusioned with life with Los Blancos. Isco has dropped down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti, and is not a part of the Italian's plans.

The Spaniard has appeared 342 times for the La Liga giants, scoring 52 goals. He has played just six games this season, though, finding the back of the net once. Isco's current deal expires next summer, and Arsenal are ready to provide him with an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield next year, and are tempted by the Spaniard's availability. Arsenal have maintained contact with Real Madrid since registering an interest in Isco this summer. The Gunners are now proposing a loan deal without a fee in January, although they are willing to pay his salary.

Marseille want permanent move for William Saliba

Marseille are delighted with William Saliba (left) and want to sign him permanently.

Marseille are delighted with William Saliba, and want to sign him permanently, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Arsenal defender is currently on loan with the Ligue 1 side. Saliba has caught the eye with his assured performances this season, and is expected to return to The Gunners at the end of his season-long loan.

However, Arsenal have a love-hate relationship with the Frenchman. Mikel Arteta is not a big fan of Saliba. The 20-year-old is yet to make his debut for The Gunners despite joining them in 2019.

Marseille are now ready to take advantage of the situation. The French club are planning to initiate talks with the Premier League side to make Saliba's deal permanent.

Eddie Nketiah wants to leave Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah has informed Arsenal he wants to leave.

Eddie Nketiah has informed Arsenal he wants to leave, according to The Daily Mail. The Englishman's current deal with The Gunners expires next summer. The Premier League giants have not offered him a new deal yet. Mikel Arteta recently hinted he wants Nketiah to stay at The Emirates.

However, the young Englishman is frustrated at the lack of chances under Arteta. As such, he wants to leave Arsenal in search of regular football. The 22-year-old is not short of options, with many clubs already eager to secure him for free next summer. The Gunners could also attempt to sell Nketiah for a nominal fee in January.

