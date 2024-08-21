Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners reject Eddie Nketiah offer, Aaron Ramsdale wants Wolves move, and more - August 21, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming Premier League tie against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, August 24. Mikel Arteta's team started the new season with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have rejected an offer for Eddie Nketiah. Elsewhere, Aaron Ramsdale is ready to move to the Molineux this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 21, 2024.

Arsenal reject Eddie Nketiah offer

Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal have rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest for Eddie Nketiah, according to The Sun. The English forward has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates and will be offloaded this year.

Nketiah was in talks to join Marseille earlier this summer, but the Ligue 1 giants failed to strike a deal with the Gunners. The French side have since ended their pursuit of the 25-year-old, and Forest are now planning to sign him.

The West Bridgford club have apparently offered £25m plus add-ons for the Englishman, the same as Marseille. However, it has been turned down by the north London side, who want in excess of £30m for the player.

This saga could now go down to the wire, with just over a week left in the summer transfer window. The Emirates hierarchy, however, could soften their stance soon as a move will help them adhere to FFP regulations.

Aaron Ramsdale wants Wolves move

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale is ready to move to the Midlands this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT. The English goalkeeper is likely to leave the Emirates this summer after being pushed down the pecking order by David Raya.

The Spanish goalkeeper joined the Gunners on loan from Brentford last year and enjoyed a stunning campaign under Mikel Arteta. He made the No. 1 spot his own and went on to win the Premier League Golden Glove.

Arteta has opted to sign the 28-year-old permanently this summer, and Ramsdale is now looking to leave in search of regular football. The player is particularly impressed by Gary O'Neil and wants to join his roster at the Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in the 26-year-old and have already offered to take him on loan with an option to buy. The north London side remain open to his departure and could be willing to accept a temporary exit as well.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Mikel Merino pursuit

Mikel Merino

Fabrizio Romano has assured Arsenal fans that Mikel Merino will join the club this year. The Spanish midfielder has been linked with a move to the Emirates for a while, but the transfer has failed to materialise so far.

The north London side remain in talks with Real Sociedad regarding a move, but a breakthrough hasn't been reached yet. The situation has frustrated fans, with concerns surfacing that the Gunners could end up missing their priority target.

Speaking on his Playback channel, Romano added that the 28-year-old will be allowed to join Arsenal as soon as they submit a suitable bid.

“Merino just spoke the president of Real Sociedad confirming that Arsenal are in negotiation with Real Sociedad. He said, ‘as soon as the offer will be good, we will say yes’. But let me tell you again here, guys, don't worry Arsenal fans, Merino is coming and is coming very soon," Romano said.

He continued:

“They are fixing the final details of the deal, but Mikel Merino is fully expected to become a new Arsenal player in the final 10 or 11 days of the summer transfer window.”

Merino could be the ideal partner for Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

