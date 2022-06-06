Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners remain interested in AS Roma striker; William Saliba wants to excel at Emirates, and more - 6 June 2022

Arsenal are preparing to make the most of the summer after a disappointing season. Manager Mikel Arteta will be raring to go in the upcoming campaign but needs reinforcements for his squad.

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain interested in an AS Roma striker. Elsewhere, William Saliba wants to excel at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 6 June 2022:

Arsenal remain interested in Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has been on fire since arriving in Rome.

The Gunners remain interested in Tammy Abraham, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

The English striker has been in a rich vein of form since leaving Chelsea to join AS Roma last summer. The 24-year-old scored 27 goals for the Serie A giants last season, finishing the campaign as the highest scoring English player alongside Harry Kane.

Abraham's exploits in Italy have endeared the player to the Gunners, who are looking for a new number nine to spearhead their attack next season. However, the player is currently valued at £68 million, which could be a deal breaker.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor admitted that the north London side are interested in Abraham. He went on to add that the Englishman is not at the top of their wishlist due to his price tag.

"Definitely, I think Arsenal are interested in Abraham, but he’s not someone at the top of their shortlist. The reason being, they probably know that it’s not going to be a cheap operation to bring him back on the basis of his first season in Italy," said

William Saliba wants to excel at Emirates

William Saliba is likely to stay at the Emirates next season.

William Saliba is eager to make a mark at the Emirates.

The French defender spent last season on loan with Marseille and was hugely impressive in Ligue 1. The 21-year-old was an omnipresent at the back, playing 52 times across competitions for the French giants.

#AFC



“I have played zero matches and I still want to show them that I can play for these fans and this great club”, he added to William Saliba tells Telefoot on his future: “I belong to Arsenal, I still have two years left. I will be back with Arsenal”.“I have played zero matches and I still want to show them that I can play for these fans and this great club”, he added to @JulienMaynard William Saliba tells Telefoot on his future: “I belong to Arsenal, I still have two years left. I will be back with Arsenal”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC“I have played zero matches and I still want to show them that I can play for these fans and this great club”, he added to @JulienMaynard. https://t.co/GFxRuEQvxc

Speaking to Telefoot, as relayed by The Express, Saliba said that he's itching to play for the Gunners.

"I belong to Arsenal, I still have two years left. I will be back with Arsenal. I have played zero matches and I still want to show them my true face and have the chance to play for these fans and this great club," said Saliba.

Tony Cascarino backs Gunners' Gabriel Jesus pursuit

Gabriel Jesus has admirers at the Emirates.

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Gabriel Jesus could be a fine addition to Mikel Arteta's squad.

The Spaniard is looking to bring in a new striker this summer and has been heavily linked with the Manchester City man.





“He’s a Champions League player. He’d be a great signing for Arsenal.”



🤝

Speaking to talkSPORT, as cited by HITC, Cascarino heaped praise on the Brazilian.

"Well, managers love to go back to clubs. I know he was an assistant at Manchester City, but they love to go back to people they worked with. He will know and be going that ‘Jesus is a great lad and he has a great mentality. I want to Bring him and I even think I can improve him’. He’s easily a Champions League player, so he would be a great signing for Arsenal," said Cascarino.

