Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners remain interested in Youri Tielemans; club preparing move for Palmeiras star, and more - September 1, 2022

Arsenal continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday (August 31). Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli helped make it five wins in five for Mikel Arteta's team this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain interested in Youri Tielemans this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are preparing a move for a Palmeiras midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer news as on September 1, 2022:

Arsenal remain interested in Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans could be on the move on deadline day.

Arsenal remain interested in Youri Tielemans, and a late move for the Belgian cannot be ruled out, according to 90 Min.

Arteta is looking for midfield reinforcements before the end of the summer, and the Belgian is one of many targets being explored. Tielemans has been a revelation for Leicester City but is in the final year of his contract and desires to move on.

Keith Downie @SkySports_Keith Youri Tielemans is available if a club meets Leicester’s asking price before the deadline - namely £25m according to @RobDorsettSky . The Belgian has less than a year left on his contract. Youri Tielemans is available if a club meets Leicester’s asking price before the deadline - namely £25m according to @RobDorsettSky. The Belgian has less than a year left on his contract.

His reluctance to sign a new deal has forced the Foxes to consider cashing in on him this year.

The Gunners have been linked with the player all summer, but a move has not transpired yet. However, the north London side could be tempted to push for Tielemans on deadline day, given the injury woes of Thomas Partey.

Gunners preparing move for Danilo

Arsenal are preparing an offer for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, according to The Daily Mail via TBR Football.

Arteta was dealt a blow on Saturday after Mohamed Elneny picked up an injury in the win over Fulham. The Egyptian is expected to spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines, forcing the Gunners to consider an emergency move for a new midfielder.

Danilo has emerged as an option, and the Premier League leaders reportedly value the player at £18 million. Interestingly, Goal has claimed that the north London side have already submitted a £20 million offer for the Brazilian, which is likely to be rejected.

Martin Odegaard heaps praise on Steven Gerrard

Martin Odegaard has enjoyed a brilliant run since taking over the armband at the Emirates.

Odegaard has said that he regularly followed Steven Gerrard when he was a child. The Aston Villa manager failed to get the better of Arsenal and has lost four of his five league games this season.

In his column for the Gunners' website, Odegaard paid tribute to the former Liverpool midfielder ahead of the game, saying:

"Steven Gerrard was somebody I watched play a lot growing up; he was one of the biggest stars when I was younger. My dad was a Liverpool fan, so I didn’t have much of a choice when I was a kid. So I always watched his games, and there’s no doubt he was one of the best around at that time."

Odegaard added that like Arteta, Gerrard understands the game really well.

"I’ve watched him a lot, and the same as Mikel Arteta, he’s now become a manager, and you can see that they both really understand the game because they learned so much in their playing careers. I think he’s (Gerrard's) showing already that he’s a talented coach," said Odegaard.

The Dane added:

"Villa have had some good results since he took over; he’s brought in good players as well, so he is building a strong side there."

Odegaard has enjoyed a strong start to the season and has three goals from five games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav