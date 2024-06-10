Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners remain in Joshua Zirkzee race; club offer £51m for Benfica star, and more - June 10, 2024

Arsenal are working to improve their squad after finishing second in the Premier League for two straight seasons. Mikel Arteta spent lavishly in the transfer market last summer, and the trend could continue this year.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have retained their interest in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. Elsewhere, the north London club are willing to offer £51 million for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 10, 2024:

Arsenal remain in Joshua Zirkzee race

Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal are eager to secure the services of Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to Sky Sports. The Dutch striker has become a sought-after man ahead of the summer following an impressive campaign with Bologna.

Zirkzee registered 12 goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions for the Serie A side. Arteta is looking for a new No. 9 this summer and has reportedly impressed with the 23-year-old.

However, the Gunners will likely face competition from Manchester United and AC Milan for Zirkzee. Alternate reports have suggested that Zirkzee prefers to stay in Italy, with the Rossoneri reportedly the favourites for his signature.

The player is under contract with Bologna till 2026 but apparently has a £34 million release clause in his deal. That makes him affordable for the north London side this year. Arsenal have targeted talented young players recently under Arteta, and Zirkzee fits that profile.

The Gunners have been linked with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Brentford's Ivan Toney as well. However, Sky Sports add that the club are no longer eyeing the Premier League duo.

Gunners offer £51 million for Joao Neves

Joao Neves

Arsenal have set their sights on Joao Neves this summer, according to A Bola. Arteta is looking for a new midfielder to partner Declan Rice in the middle of the park. The Spanish manager is willing to let Thomas Partey leave this summer and has identified Neves as his replacement.

The Portuguese has gone from strength to strength with Benfica recently. The 19-year-old appeared 55 times across competitions in the 2023-24 campaign, and his efforts have earned him a place in Portugal's Euro 2024 squad.

The Gunners are convinced with his efforts and are ready to offer £51 million to prise him away, but it's likely to be turned down. Neves has a £102 million release clause, which Benfica want to be paid in full to let him go.

The Portuguese club are aware that their demands are unrealistic but have the upper hand in negotiations, as the player is under contract till 2028. Interestingly, Benfica are already contemplating a new contract for Neves with a £127 million release clause.

Arsenal set Aaron Ramsdale price

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal want £50 million to part ways with Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to The Sun. The English goalkeeper dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates in the 2023-24 season following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford.

The Spaniard is set to sign a permanent deal this summer, as relayed by acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, prompting Ramsdale to consider his options. The north London side would prefer to keep hold of the 26-year-old but are willing to consider his departure for the right fee.

They want £40 million upfront with a further £10 million in add-ons to let him go this year. Newcastle United and Chelsea have been linked with the Englishman, but neither have submitted an offer.