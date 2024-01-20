Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners retain Ivan Toney interest; West Ham in talks for Emile Smith Rowe, and more - January 20, 2024

Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates on Saturday (January 20) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team have lost their last three games across competitions, including two in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have retained their interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, West Ham United are in talks to sign Gunners midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 20, 2024:

Arsenal retain Ivan Toney interest

Ivan Toney is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal remain interested in Ivan Toney, according to journalist Dean Jones. The English striker’s future is subject to speculation this month, but he's yet to kick a ball this season.

Toney recently completed an eight-month ban from football due to his involvement in football betting. However, he's expected to leave Brentford this year to take the next step in his career.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones named the Gunners and Chelsea as the frontrunners in the race for the 27-year-old.

"The first thing to look for with Toney is whether or not he does actually sign a new contract. There's been a lot of talk around it.

"But so far, there's nothing in place for him to actually do that. And then all the talk around the new contract was that would include a release clause, which would need to be triggered in the summer for somebody to sign him,” said Jones.

He continued:

“Now at the moment with that not in place, it obviously seems more feasible that Toney is attainable in the summer. I think there are a lot of clubs that genuinely are looking at Toney.

"I think that Arsenal and Chelsea are the two main ones. In the background, Tottenham and even Manchester United are having a look just in case the situation could change in a way that suits them.”

Toney is established in the Premier League and is likely to cost a fortune this year.

West Ham United in talks for Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe (right) is wanted at the London Stadium.

West Ham United are locked in talks with Arsenal to secure the signature of Emile Smith Rowe, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is a forgotten man at the Emirates and has appeared just 12 times across competitions this season. The Hammers are attentive to the situation and have approached the Gunners to discuss a possible deal.

West Ham boss David Moyes wants to upgrade his options in midfield and has set his sights on the 23-year-old. Smith Rowe is a long-way down the pecking order under Arteta, who has publicly said that the player remains in his plans. However, the Englishman is likely to be sold for a decent offer.

Alexander Isak tipped to shine at Emirates

Alexander Isak could be on the move this year.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie reckons Alexander Isak would be a hit at the Emirates.

The Swedish striker has appeared 23 times across competitions for Newcastle United this season, registering 14 goals. His efforts have reportedly turned heads at Arsenal, with Arteta on the hunt for a new No. 9 this month.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie was full of praise for the 24-year-old:

“I think he would be excellent at Arsenal. He’s energetic, he’s quick and a great player. Now will decide how good a manager Mikel Arteta is because a lot of things are going belly-up. They’re not winning games they should be and people are finding them out – they need a striker. But I think Arsenal will come through it and Arteta is a big manager."

He continued:

“Every good manager goes through these things. The fact that Arteta has played at the top level will attract big players like Isak. Isak would be a massive signing at Arsenal, but I’m not sure they’d want to sell one of their best players to a rival.”

The Magpies are under pressure to offload players to adhere to FFP norms.