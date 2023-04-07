Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners retain Moises Caicedo interest; club could sign Lazio midfielder for €40 million, and more - April 6, 2023

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 28 games. Mikel Arteta's men next face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (April 9) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain interested in Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, the north London side could sign a Lazio midfielder for €40 million. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 6, 2023:

Arsenal retain Moises Caicedo interest

Moises Caicedo has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have retained their interest in Moises Caicedo, according to Football Insider.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has been a revelation for Brighton & Hove Albion this season and has earned admirers at clubs around the Premier League. The 21-year-old was wanted at the Emirates in January, and the Gunners even submitted a £70 million offer for his signature.

However, the Seagulls refused to let him leave in the middle of the season. Caicedo has since signed a new deal with the Seagulls, but that hasn't stopped the Gunners from sniffing around.

Despite signing Jorginho in the winter transfer window, Arteta remains keen for midfield reinforcements. Caicedo remains an option, and it's believed that Brighton are likely to accept a £70 million offer at the end of the season.

Gunners could sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for €40 million

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be available for a cut-price deal this summer.

Arsenal could secure the services of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for just €40 million this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Caught Offside.

The Serbian midfielder will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and Lazio are planning to tie him down to a new deal. However, the player is reportedly looking for a new challenge and is likely to leave at the end of the season.

The Gunners are monitoring his situation with interest as they look to bring in a new midfielder this summer. The north London side want to partner the 28-year-old Savic with Thomas Partey at the heart of their midfield.

Milinkovic-Savic has seven goals and eight assists in 37 games across competitions for Lazio this season. However, the Serie A side are likely to let him leave for a reduced fee this year to prevent losing him for free next summer.

Declan Rice backed to succeed at Emirates

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves reckons Declan Rice could play for any of the top teams in the Premier League.

The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with West Ham United but is reluctant to sign a new deal. Arsenal are eager to bring him to the Emirates this summer, but the Hammers are expected to demand £100 million for Rice's signature.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Hargreaves said that it's unfair to question Rice's valuation, as he has the ability to improve any team.

“I love him. A lot of people say ‘Is Declan Rice worth £100 million?’ But if you look at the fees that are being paid for players, then you have to argue, yes he’s a defensive midfield player, that he is. He makes the team better. He protects the back four," said Hargreaves.

He continued:

"He’s not going to get you ten goals or ten assists. I think if he went to a top team, I think he would help them, and he would play. At Liverpool, he would play and at Manchester United – he has done well at West Ham, but he deserves to play Champions League football. I’m guessing, whether it’s Arsenal or wherever, then I am sure he will play.”

Rice has appeared 36 times across competitions for West Ham this season, registering two goals and four assists.

Poll : 0 votes