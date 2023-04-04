Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners retain Raphinha interest; club in contact with Youri Tielemans, and more - April 4, 2023

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 29 games and have opened up an eight-point lead atop the standings. However, second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have retained their interest in Barcelona midfielder Raphinha. Elsewhere, the north London side are in touch with Leicester City's Youri Tielemans regarding a possible move this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 4, 2023:

Arsenal retain Raphinha interest

Raphinha could leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Raphinha, according to The Daily Cannon. The Gunners were heavily linked with the Brazilian forward last summer, but the player turned down a move to the Emirates.

Raphinha opted to join Barcelona instead but could be allowed to leave the Camp Nou this summer. Mikel Arteta is a fan of the 26-year-old and remains keen to add the player to his team this summer.

The Brazilian has registered nine goals and as many assists in 38 games across competitions this season for the Blaugrana. The La Liga leaders could be forced to cash in on him to address their financial woes, and the Gunners are ready to take advantage. Barcelona wanted €60 million for Raphinha in January, and Arsenal could be willing to pay that sum for him at the end of the summer.

Gunners in contact with Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are locked in talks to bring Youri Tielemans to the Emirates this summer, according to Team Talk.

The Belgian midfielder is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, with Leicester City failing to extend his stay. The Gunners have had their eyes on the 25-year-old for a while and could finally get their man this summer.

However, the player’s wage demands could pose a threat to the completion of the deal. Apart from the north London side, Liverpool and Newcastle United are also interested in Tielemans. However, his suitors have balked at the Belgian’s salary expectations.

Arsenal have refrained from paying over the odds for targets in recent times and are unwilling to change their stance for the 26-year-old.

Declan Rice not worth £100 million, says Gary Neville

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville reckons Declan Rice is not a £100 million player.

The English midfielder has been outstanding for West Ham United in recent seasons and is a priority target for Arsenal ahead of the summer. The 24-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with the Hammers at the end of the season but is reluctant to sign a new deal.

The Gunners are hoping to prise him away to the Emirates but might have to pay a colossal fee for his services. The north London side are a little light in midfield, and Rice’s arrival could further improve Arteta’s impressive team. Arsenal could even be tempted to break the bank for the Englishman this summer.

However, speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said that Rice is not at the level of the likes of Rodri and Casemiro.

“There’s no doubt for West Ham he’s their best player. He is influential. He’s been brilliant for England. I think the only sort of criticism comes in the supposed price tag being asked for him is around £100million,” said Neville.

He added:

“When you get a £100million player, you expect they are going to be the complete player, so from that point of view is Declan as good as say Rodri or Casemiro receiving the ball from the back four? Is he as good as say Bruno Fernandes going forward, or a player of that ilk? No.”

Neville admitted that the 24-year-old is an excellent player but pointed out that clubs could be wary of paying £100 million for his signature.

“He fits in between a little bit of both of them; there’s no doubt he’s an excellent player, great character, someone who is important to his club, but I think the challenge is who’s going to pay £100 million for him, and is he that type of value? It’s not so much a criticism, more an observation around his ability relating to that price,” said Neville.

Rice has appeared 230 times for the Hammers, amassing 12 goals and 13 assists.

