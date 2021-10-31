Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners could secure Dutch winger in January; Bernd Leno desperate to leave club, and more - 31st October 2021

Arsenal continued their resurgence under Mikel Arteta with a 2-0 win away to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. The Spaniard will be especially delighted with the clean sheet, even though the Gunners had to rely on an outstanding Aaron Ramsdale to keep The Foxes at bay.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have a chance to sign a Dutch winger at the turn of the year. Elsewhere, Bernd Leno is desperate to leave the Gunners, according to Alan Smith.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 31st October 2021.

Arsenal have chance to secure Noa Lang in January

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Noa Lang.

According to Just Arsenal via Voetbal24, Club Brugge are willing to let the Dutchman leave for the right price in January. The Gunners are looking to bolster their attack, and could be tempted to look for solutions at the turn of the year. Mikel Arteta will need reinforcements, as quite a few of his current stars have failed to impress.

Lang has been in fine form of late, and is expected to ignite a melee for his services next summer. Arsenal could steal a march on their rivals by prising him away in January. The Dutchman is likely to cost a fortune next summer. So the Gunners might be beaten to his signature by a club willing to offer more money for the 22-year-old.

Club Brugge would like Lang to stay till the end of the season. But if the Belgian side are knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage, Arsenal could have a golden opportunity to secure Lang's services. However, they will have to match Club Brugge's valuation of the player.

Bernd Leno desperate to leave Gunners, claims Alan Smith

Alan Smith believes Bernd Leno is desperate to leave Arsenal.

The German has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates since the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale.

Leno is now expected to leave the Gunners next year in search of regular football elsewhere.

Speaking to Metro, as relayed by The Hard Tackle, the former Arsenal striker claimed that the German custodian will not be short of options.

"He'll be down. He’ll be desperate to leave the club. He is an experienced keeper. He won’t want to be a number two for any longer than he needs to be," said Smith. "For Bernd Leno, there will be plenty of clubs after him, if he becomes available,” added Smith.

Martin Keown wants Alexandre Lacazette to stay on at Arsenal

Martin Keown believes Arsenal should hold on to Alexandre Lacazette.

Martin Keown believes Arsenal should hold on to Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman's current deal expires at the end of the current season, and he looks set to leave the Emirates next year.

Speaking to BT Sport, as quoted by The Mirror, the Gunners legend believes Lacazette has had a positive influence in the Arsenal squad.

"That know-how and maturity (he brings to Arsenal) in a player with proven quality in a team that is full of developing players. You talk about role models, it is very important that he is there," said Keown.

