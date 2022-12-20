Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners sent Cristiano Ronaldo warning; club working on 3 contract extensions, and more - December 20, 2022

Arsenal are first in the Premier League after 14 games this season. Mikel Arteta's wards welcome West Ham United to the Emirates next week when the season resumes.

Meanwhile, former Gunners defender Nigel Winterburn has warned his former club against a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the north London side are working to extend the contracts of three players.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 20, 2022:

Arsenal sent Cristiano Ronaldo warning by Nigel Winterburn

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a new club.

Nigel Winterburn doesn't want Cristiano Ronaldo at Arsenal. The Portuguese is a free agent after parting ways with Manchester United in November but is yet to sign for a new club. The 37-year-old is reportedly wanted by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr but wants to stay in Europe.

The Gunners have been linked with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the last few days as a replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian is out for at least three months after injuring his knee at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His absence could seriously hurt Arteta's title challenge, and Ronaldo has emerged as a stop-gap option.

However, speaking recently, Winterburn said that the Portuguese doesn't have the legs to suit his former side's style of play.

"It’s a no from me, and there’s only one simple reason; it would be a short-term gap to fill. I wouldn’t be able to argue with that, but I think the way Arsenal start games, they press high; they’re full of energy, and Ronaldo is an unbelievable player, but I don’t think he has the legs to be able to do that any more. I’m certain he doesn’t," said Winterburn.

Winterburn added that Ronaldo's arrival at the Emirates could turn out to be a disaster.

"I think Arsenal would have to change their style of play to bring him in, and I think that move would be a complete disaster," said Winterburn.

Ronaldo registered one goal from five games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with his Portugal team losing (1-0) to Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Gunners working on three contract extensions, says Fabrizio Romano

Bukayo Saka has been on superb form this season.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal are working to extend the contract of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli.

All three players have been integral to the Gunners' recent rise and have generated attention from clubs around Europe. Arteta will want their future settled as soon as possible to end any speculation.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the north London side will continue discussions with the players' entourage in the coming days.

"Arsenal fans keep asking me for updates on contracts for their star players. My understanding is they will discuss again with Bukayo Saka’s agents in the next weeks and months, same for William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli. The plan is clear: they want to extend the contracts, but these things take time,” wrote Romano.

Saka has appeared 20 times across competitions this season for Arsenal, scoring five goals and registering six assists.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Nicolo Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo has admirers at the Emirates.

The Gunners are not in talks to sign Nicolo Zaniolo, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian midfielder has recently been linked with a move to the Emirates, as Arteta is looking to upgrade his options in the middle of the park.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there's nothing going on between the two parties.

"I’m aware there’s been some speculation about Nicolo Zaniolo again, and it’s a slightly surprising story, as there are no negotiations between Arsenal and Zaniolo as of now,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“He has never been close to a Premier League move. Tottenham links were there in the past because of Fabio Paratici who’s always been following Zaniolo since the beginning of his career, but nothing more concrete than that."

Zaniolo's contract with AS Roma expires in 2024, but he's yet to sign an extension.

