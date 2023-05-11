Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners set to announce Bukayo Saka renewal; club confident of extending William Saliba stay, and more - May 11, 2023

Arsenal face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates on Sunday (May 14) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team need three points against the Seagulls to continue their siege on the league title.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are preparing to announce Bukayo Saka's contract renewal. Elsewhere, the north London side are confident of tying William Saliba down to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 11, 2023:

Arsenal set to announce Bukayo Saka renewal

Bukayo Saka is set to stay at the Emirates.

Arsenal are preparing to announce Bukayo Saka's new deal, according to The Daily Mail (via Caught Offside).

The English forward has been in blistering form for the Gunners this season, but his contract runs out next summer. The situation has generated interest from clubs across the continent. The Gunners have been in talks with the 21-year-old for a while and have reportedly reached a breakthrough.

Saka has been a key member of Arteta's squad in the last few seasons. He has amassed 14 goals and 11 assists in 45 games across competitions this campaign. He looks set to continue his association with the North London side, and the club could even announce his extension before the end of the season.

Gunners confident of extending William Saliba stay

William Saliba has been a rock at the back this season at the Emirates.

Arsenal are confident of tying William Saliba down to a new deal, according to Football Insider.

The French defender has become a mainstay in Arteta's defence since returning from his loan spell with Marseille last summer. The 22-year-old enters the final year of his contract with the Gunners this summer, and the club are already working to extend his stay.

Saliba has helped the club register 13 clean sheets in 33 appearances across competitions this season. He's currently sidelined due to injury, and his absence has severely hurt the club in their quest for the Premier League.

There's already a growing interest in his signature around Europe, but the North London side remain confident of keeping him at the Emirates for the forseeable future.

Arsenal identify transfer targets ahead of summer

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have identified at least five transfer targets ahead of the summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners have enjoyed a steady rise under Arteta but might need more reinforcements to compete at the highest level. With the club back in the UEFA Champions League next season, Arteta is likely to invest heavily in the squad this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Declan Rice remains the Spanish manager's top target.

"Arsenal are looking for a midfielder, and Declan Rice remains one of their top priorities. Rice has spoken glowingly about both Arteta and Arsenal. I am still told he prefers to stay in London, too, which both Arsenal and Chelsea can use to their advantage," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“West Ham are resigned to losing Rice. But now they are practically safe after beating Manchester United, the Hammers can be a bit more bullish. Relegation would have made it tricky to hold out for a £100m+ price.”

Jacobs also named Moises Caicedo, Mason Mount, Martin Zubimendi and Marc Guehi as the other targets.

"Arsenal also haven’t ruled out coming back in for Moises Caicedo and are aware of the Mason Mount situation. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is another name linked.

"Arsenal have sent scouts to watch him, and the interest is genuine, but to my knowledge a deal isn’t quite as advanced as perhaps has been suggested in Spain at this point," wrote Jacobs.

He concluded:

“Arsenal may also choose to bolster their defence, and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is one target. William Saliba’s injury has shown Arsenal need more centre-back depth. I do think Jakub Kiwior will be an important squad player next season, though.”

The North London side failed to land Caicedo in January but could make another attempt this summer.

