Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners sign new goalkeeper, Martin Odegaard update and more | January 22nd, 2021

Arsenal face Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday as they look to continue their unbeaten run. The Gunners are the current holders of the FA Cup and will hope to defend their crown against a high-flying Saints team.

Mikel Arteta could hand Arsenal's new signing, Mat Ryan, his debut on Saturday as the Gunners have finally made their first piece of meaningful business during this transfer window.

With that being said, here are the latest Arsenal transfer news on 22nd January, 2021.

Arsenal sign Mat Ryan

Mat Ryan will replace Alex Runarsson as Arsenal's backup goalkeeper

Arsenal have signed Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan on loan until the end of the season.

The Australian lost his starting place at Brighton and has joined the Gunners to be the back-up to Bernd Leno.

Arsenal technical director Edu had this to say about the signing:

"Mat is an experienced goalkeeper, a proven talent in the Premier League and has also played many internationals for Australia. Mat will further strengthen our squad with his experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level. Following Matt Macey’s recent move to Hibernian, Mat will provide very good competition and positive support to all our goalkeepers and we are looking forward to him integrating quickly into the set-up here at Arsenal."

Advertisement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was also full of praise for Mat Ryan and believes that his experience would be an asset to the Gunners for the second half of the season.

Arteta told Arsenal's official website:

"We know Mat very well through his performances with Brighton in recent seasons and he brings additional quality to our squad. Mat has very good Premier League experience and has played over 100 times in the league, which is something that will benefit us greatly on and off the pitch. We welcome Mat to Arsenal and look forward to working with him this season."

Arsenal linked with move for Ryan Bertrand

Advertisement

Ryan Bertrand in action for Southampton

Arsenal are reportedly pursuing Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand, with Mikel Arteta identifying the Englishman as the perfect back-up to Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners let Sead Kolasinac leave for Schalke on loan during this window and are a man short at left-back.

The Evening Standard reports that Southampton would not sanction the sale of Ryan Bertrand during this window. The Englishman would, therefore, have to request the club to let him go if he does prefer a move to the Emirates this month.

Mikel Arteta spoke about Arsenal's shortage at left-back in his pre-match press conference prior to the Gunners clash against Southampton on Saturday:

"With the departure of Kola we’re a little bit short with a left-footed full-back at the moment. We can use Ainsley there, we can use Bukayo there, we can use Cedric who’s played in that position. We have some options but a natural option to Kieran obviously we don’t, but we can adapt. We will be looking to see what is available."

Arsenal are closing in on Martin Odegaard

Advertisement

Martin Odegaard has barely played under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard's loan move to Arsenal is nearing completion, with an official announced expected to be made in the coming hours.

The Norwegian midfielder will join the Gunners till the end of the season, with no news on whether there will be an option-to-buy when the loan spell concludes.

According to Spanish football expert Kike Marin, Arsenal have secured the signing of Martin Odegaard. Real Sociedad were also in the running for the midfielder's signature but the Gunners are now favourites to land his signature.

Mikel Arteta has finally gotten the playmaker he was so desperately searching for, as Martin Odegaard will bring Arsenal a different creative dimension from midfield. Odegaard will be joining his fellow Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos at the Emirates very soon.