Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners star hailed as signing of the season; Barcelona outcast prefers move to the Emirates, and more - 29 December 2021

Arsenal have enjoyed a recent good run of form under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have won four of their last five games in the Premier League, and are fourth in the points table.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has hailed an Arsenal star as the signing of the season. Elsewhere, a Barcelona outcast is ready to join the Gunners. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 29th December 2021.

Jamie Carragher hails Aaron Ramsdale as signing of the season

Jamie Carragher has named Aaron Ramsdale as the signing of the season so far. The Englishman joined Arsenal this summer, and soon ousted Bernd Leno from the No.1 role. The 23-year-old has registered nine clean sheets in 16 games for the Gunners so far.

Arsenal's decision to invest in the Englishman has already paid dividends. Ramsdale has been pivotal to their recent rise, helping the Gunners stay in contention for a top-four finish. His exploits have now been acknowledged by Carragher.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan



#Arsenal 🗣Jamie Carragher on his signing of the season: "I went for Aaron Ramsdale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 because it was almost the biggest surprise to me. It’s not just the saves he’s made, it’s the personality, the character. He’s got a presence about him that I didn’t see he had.” 🧤🔴🙌 🗣Jamie Carragher on his signing of the season: "I went for Aaron Ramsdale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 because it was almost the biggest surprise to me. It’s not just the saves he’s made, it’s the personality, the character. He’s got a presence about him that I didn’t see he had.” 🧤🔴🙌#Arsenal https://t.co/MjmJ3wlKFz

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the Liverpool legend praised the Arsenal goalkeeper.

"I went for Ramsdale because it was almost the biggest surprise to me. When they brought him in, I thought they were bringing him in as backup, and almost bringing him in because he was an English player, for the quota," said Carragher.

Football Daily @footballdaily



explains why he thinks Aaron Ramsdale has been the signing of the season so far 🗣 "He's got a presence about him that I didn't see that he had, he's had a big impact on the team." @Carra23 explains why he thinks Aaron Ramsdale has been the signing of the season so far 🗣 "He's got a presence about him that I didn't see that he had, he's had a big impact on the team."@Carra23 explains why he thinks Aaron Ramsdale has been the signing of the season so far https://t.co/FdsWKkfifs

“It's not just the saves he's made; he's a personality; he's a character. I just think he's got a presence about him that I didn't see that he had, and I think he's had a big impact on the team," said Carragher.

Philippe Coutinho prefers move to Arsenal

Philippe Coutinho prefers a move to Arsenal, according to Sport. The north London side are looking for a player of his profile.

The Gunners could be interested in the Brazilian if the financial aspects of a potential move are ideal. Barcelona are eager to offload Coutinho on loan in January.

FCBarcelonaFl  @FCBarcelonaFl 🧳 🇬🇧 At Barça, they are clear that Coutinho's departure can only be finalized through a loan. They spoke to Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and Newcastle and it seems that Coutinho and his agents would prefer the Arsenal option [sport] 🧳 🇬🇧 At Barça, they are clear that Coutinho's departure can only be finalized through a loan. They spoke to Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and Newcastle and it seems that Coutinho and his agents would prefer the Arsenal option [sport] https://t.co/nWGYiDvvKv

The Blaugrana have already spoken to Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Newcastle United, in addition to Arsenal for Coutinho.

However, the Brazilian is leaning towards a move to the Gunners. Arsenal were initially sceptical when offered a chance to sign Coutinho a few weeks ago. However, the Gunners have now warmed up to the move, especially as Barcelona are willing to make it economically feasible for the north London side.

Arsenal fall behind Tottenham Hotspur in race for Franck Kessie

Arsenal have fallen behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Franck Kessie, according to The Express. The Ivorian is in the final year of his current deal with AC Milan. Talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far, and he looks set to leave the club next summer. The Gunners are hoping to lap up the player for free.

However, Spurs also hold an interest in Kessie, and are ready to pour cold water on Arsenal's plans. Talks with the player's representatives have progressed very well. Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to secure the Ivorian's signature as early as next week.

