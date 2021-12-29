Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners star hailed as signing of the season; Barcelona outcast prefers move to the Emirates, and more - 29 December 2021

Arsenal have enjoyed a recent good run of form under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have won four of their last five games in the Premier League, and are fourth in the points table.
Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has hailed an Arsenal star as the signing of the season. Elsewhere, a Barcelona outcast is ready to join the Gunners. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 29th December 2021.
Jamie Carragher hails Aaron Ramsdale as signing of the season
Jamie Carragher has named Aaron Ramsdale as the signing of the season so far. The Englishman joined Arsenal this summer, and soon ousted Bernd Leno from the No.1 role. The 23-year-old has registered nine clean sheets in 16 games for the Gunners so far.
Arsenal's decision to invest in the Englishman has already paid dividends. Ramsdale has been pivotal to their recent rise, helping the Gunners stay in contention for a top-four finish. His exploits have now been acknowledged by Carragher.
Speaking on Monday Night Football, the Liverpool legend praised the Arsenal goalkeeper.
"I went for Ramsdale because it was almost the biggest surprise to me. When they brought him in, I thought they were bringing him in as backup, and almost bringing him in because he was an English player, for the quota," said Carragher.
“It's not just the saves he's made; he's a personality; he's a character. I just think he's got a presence about him that I didn't see that he had, and I think he's had a big impact on the team," said Carragher.
Philippe Coutinho prefers move to Arsenal
Philippe Coutinho prefers a move to Arsenal, according to Sport. The north London side are looking for a player of his profile.
The Gunners could be interested in the Brazilian if the financial aspects of a potential move are ideal. Barcelona are eager to offload Coutinho on loan in January.
The Blaugrana have already spoken to Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Newcastle United, in addition to Arsenal for Coutinho.
However, the Brazilian is leaning towards a move to the Gunners. Arsenal were initially sceptical when offered a chance to sign Coutinho a few weeks ago. However, the Gunners have now warmed up to the move, especially as Barcelona are willing to make it economically feasible for the north London side.
Arsenal fall behind Tottenham Hotspur in race for Franck Kessie
Arsenal have fallen behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Franck Kessie, according to The Express. The Ivorian is in the final year of his current deal with AC Milan. Talks of an extension have not been fruitful so far, and he looks set to leave the club next summer. The Gunners are hoping to lap up the player for free.
However, Spurs also hold an interest in Kessie, and are ready to pour cold water on Arsenal's plans. Talks with the player's representatives have progressed very well. Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to secure the Ivorian's signature as early as next week.