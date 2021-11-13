Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners star offered to AS Roma; French midfielder wants permanent stay at Marseille, and more - 13th November 2021

Arsenal are preparing for the winter transfer window. The Gunners were quite active during the summer, bringing in six new faces. Mikel Arteta is expected to offload a few players in January.

Meanwhile, an out-of-favour Arsenal star has been offered to AS Roma. Elsewhere, a Gunners midfielder currently on loan at Marseille wants to stay at the Ligue 1 side permanently.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 13th November 2021.

Callum Chambers offered to AS Roma

AS Roma have been afforded a chance to sign Arsenal outcast Callum Chambers, according to Sport Witness via Corriere Dello Sport.

Jose Mourinho enjoyed a decent start at the Stadio Olimpico after taking over this summer. However, things have taken a difficult turn at Roma of late. The Portuguese wants to shore up his defence, and now has the opportunity to sign Chambers. The Gunners could entertain an offer for Chambers in January, considering his current deal expires at the end of the season.

The Englishman has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Arsenal in 2014. The 26-year-old ended the 2020-21 season as the first-choice right-back at the Emirates. However, he has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer.

The Gunners also have Cedric Soares and Ainsley Maitland-Niles ahead of Chambers. Chambers is no longer ready to wait for his contract to run out at the end of the current season. The Englishman wants to end his Arsenal ordeal this winter. The player has been reportedly offered to the Serie A side via intermediaries.

Matteo Guendouzi wants permanent stay at Marseille

Matteo Guendouzi has revealed that he wants to leave Arsenal at the end of the season. The French midfielder is currently on loan with Marseille, and is not part of Mikel Arteta's plans at the Emirates.

Guendouzi on his future: "I am on loan. I am focused on what I have to do with OM; I want to be a part of OM for the long-term. I am very comfortable with OM; I want to continue having fun in Marseille"

The Ligue 1 side have the option to sign him permanently for €11 million. Speaking to RMC Sport, as relayed by Tribal Football, Guendouzi expressed a desire to stay at Marseille.

"Today, I am on loan, and still bound by my contract at Arsenal. But I'm totally focused on what to do with Olympique de Marseille. And yes, it's a club with which I want to project myself into the future, and I want to join in the long term," said Guendouzi.

Folarin Balogun wants to leave Arsenal

Folarin Balogun wants to leave Arsenal in search of regular football. The 20-year-old has impressed for The Gunners' youth side, but has struggled for game time with the senior team.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom Folarin Balogun has admitted that Mikel Arteta made a huge impact on him signing his latest deal:



🗣 “We did speak prior to me signing my contract and he said I should trust in him and that he has a plan for me. That was a big reason I stayed and decided to resign.” Folarin Balogun has admitted that Mikel Arteta made a huge impact on him signing his latest deal: 🗣 “We did speak prior to me signing my contract and he said I should trust in him and that he has a plan for me. That was a big reason I stayed and decided to resign.” https://t.co/1Zn2tessOe

Speaking to reporters, Balogun has said that he is ready for a new challenge.

"I feel like I am definitely open to a new challenge, wherever it is, I will be ready," said Balogun. I would like to get minutes at Arsenal. I am not sure what his (Mikel Arteta's) plans are. We did speak prior to me signing my contract, and he said I should trust in him, and that he has a plan for me. That was a big reason I stayed, and decided to re0sign," continued Balogun.

Edited by Bhargav