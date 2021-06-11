Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners step up efforts to sign €50m Premier League star, club interested in RB Leipzig ace and more - 11 June 2021

Arsenal are preparing to reinforce their midfield this summer with Granit Xhaka almost certain to leave the club. Mikel Arteta is expected to have a busy transfer window as he attempts to guide the team back to the top of the Premier League next season.

The Gunners last finished in the top four in the 2015-16 season when they ended in the second position in the league, 10 points behind champions Leicester City. Arteta knows he has to deliver at least a top-four finish in the 2021-22 season. The Gunners will have to back him in the transfer market to ensure he manages to shape his squad according to his plans.

On that note, let’s look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 11 June 2021.

Arsenal step up efforts to sign €50m Premier League star

Ruben Neves

Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to sign Ruben Neves, according to Duncan Castles. The Gunners have been tracking the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder for some time and have started processing a deal to bring the Portuguese to the Emirates.

Neves has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League in recent seasons. He registered five goals and one assist from 36 appearances in the league last season.

✅ Ruben Neves

✅ Ben White



It looks to be a rebuild summer for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 10, 2021

Duncan Castles discussed the matter on The Transfer Window Podcast and revealed that the Gunners are looking at Neves as a replacement for the outgoing Xhaka.

“Arsenal have begun working on that deal. They will see Neves as a replacement for Xhaka, who is trying to get to Roma at the moment. There is a discussion that it could be 50m this summer but the price hasn’t been established yet,” said Castles.

Arsenal interested in signing RB Leipzig ace

Tyler Adams

Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams, according to Sportsmole via The Athletic. The 21-year-old caught the eye last season for the Bundesliga side, playing 37 games in all competitions and registering a goal and an assist.

The Gunners are intrigued by the American’s versatility as Adams can play as a defensive midfielder, a right-sided midfielder as well as a right-back.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are keen on RB Leipzig's 22-year-old US right-back Tyler Adams. [Athletic] #AFC #Gunners pic.twitter.com/hqRlpcwe1d — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) June 11, 2021

Arsenal are set to bid farewell to Hector Bellerin and believe Adams could be an able replacement. However, Leipzig have the bargaining power in any potential negotiations because the player is contracted to the club until the summer of 2025.

Gunners monitoring French winger

Arsenal are monitoring FC Toulouse winger Amine Adli, according to The Hard Tackle via Tutto Mercato Web. The 21-year-old could leave the club this summer, but AC Milan are the favorites to land him. The Frenchman’s current contract expires next summer and he could be available for €10m.

Adli has been in red-hot form this season, registering eight goals and seven assists in 33 games in the French second division. His exploits have caught the eye of several clubs around Europe and the Gunners are eager to sign him.

AC Milan are reportedly unwilling to match Toulouse’s asking price for the player, which gives the Premier League side a fantastic opportunity to secure the Frenchman’s services.

