Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners submit new Mykhaylo Mudryk bid; club backed to target Youri Tielemans, and more - January 14, 2023

Arsenal travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (January 15) to face Spurs in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are atop the league after 17 games, while their bitter rivals are fifth.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have submitted a new offer for Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere, Romano has backed the north London side to move for Youri Tielemans next.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 14, 2023:

Arsenal submit new Mykhaylo Mudryk bid

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have submitted a new offer for Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been hot on the heels of the Ukrainian winger for a while and are expected to complete a deal this month. Arteta is a long-term admirer of the 22-year-old and wants to bring him to the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Excl: Arsenal have submitted a new bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk in the last few hours. Parties are now getting closer, no breakthrough yet — talks ongoing with Shakhtar Donetsk. #AFC



Arsenal are still leading the race — no official bid from Chelsea, as things stand. Excl: Arsenal have submitted a new bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk in the last few hours. Parties are now getting closer, no breakthrough yet — talks ongoing with Shakhtar Donetsk.Arsenal are still leading the race — no official bid from Chelsea, as things stand. 🚨 Excl: Arsenal have submitted a new bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk in the last few hours. Parties are now getting closer, no breakthrough yet — talks ongoing with Shakhtar Donetsk. ⚪️🔴 #AFCArsenal are still leading the race — no official bid from Chelsea, as things stand. https://t.co/HmF5Ci7koy

Despite being heavily linked with the player, the north London giants have struggled to complete a move so far.

Arsenal's previous offer was not to the liking of Shakhtar Donetsk, but the Premier League side have now returned with an improved proposal. There has not been a breakthrough yet, but talks are progressing well.

Mudryk has appeared 22 times across competitions for Shakhtar this season, registering ten goals and eight assists.

Gunners backed to target Youri Tielemans this month

Youri Tielemans is likely to leave the King Power Stadium this year.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal could attempt to sign Youri Tielemans should the opportunity present itself this month.

The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Leicester City and looks set to leave at the end of the season. The Gunners have been keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old for a while and could be tempted to move for him this month.

Steve Kay @stevek9KS1TV



Arsenal who agreed personal terms with the player back in early May are still interested in bringing the midfielder to the Emirates.

#AFC #COYG #LCFC Youri Tielemans is reportedly desperate to leave Leicester City in January according to sources close to club.Arsenal who agreed personal terms with the player back in early May are still interested in bringing the midfielder to the Emirates. Youri Tielemans is reportedly desperate to leave Leicester City in January according to sources close to club.Arsenal who agreed personal terms with the player back in early May are still interested in bringing the midfielder to the Emirates. #AFC #COYG #LCFC https://t.co/kPU7UtlJEH

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that a move for Tielemans can also depend on other players available in the market.

“For the midfielder, it depends on the opportunity that they will have in the market. Let’s see if they go back in for Tielemans again, and let’s see what happens with other players,” said Romano.

The 25-year-old has appeared 23 times across competitions for the Foxes, registering four goals and an assist.

Mikel Arteta provides update on Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is not close to a return.

Mikel Arteta has said that Gabriel Jesus’ recuperation is going as per schedule. The Brazilian striker is currently recovering from a knee injury picked up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which required surgery.

The 25-year-old is likely to be out for a lengthy period, although Arsenal have done well in his absence so far. Eddie Nketiah has stepped up in Jesus’ absence and is on a glorious run of form with the Gunners right now.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan is back in the building 🥹 Gabriel Jesusis back in the building 🥹 Gabriel Jesus 🇧🇷 is back in the building 🥹❤️ https://t.co/26stuV6cxV

The English striker has scored four goals in his last four games since the season’s restart.

However, Jesus remains key to Arteta’s tactics at the Emirates, and the north London side are counting the days till his return. Speaking to the press, as cited by Eurosport, the Spanish manager said that the Brazilian needs more time before he can be fully fit.

“He’s progressing really well. He’s working really hard. He’s in the right place in his recovery regarding the time that we set for him, but he’s still a bit far (away) to be back,” said Arteta.

He added:

"I would like to see him very quickly, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. We’re going to have to be patient with that one. With every surgery, there are always a lot of things you have to be very cautious with, especially in the first few weeks. He’s going to push everybody there to be on the pitch really (soon), but we have to be cautious as well.”

Jesus has appeared 20 times across competitions for Arsenal this season, scoring five goals and registering seven assists.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes