Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners suffer Borja Mayoral blow; Aston Villa retain Emile Smith Rowe interest, and more - January 15, 2024

Arsenal return to Premier League action after a short break by taking on Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Saturday (January 20).

Meanwhile, the Gunners have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Borja Mayoral. Elsewhere, Aston Villa remain interested in Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

On that note, let's take a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 15, 2024:

Arsenal suffer Borja Mayoral blow

Borja Mayoral has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Borja Mayoral. Football Insider has claimed that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on the Spanish striker.

Manager Mikel Arteta is attempting to improve his team’s output in the final third, and a new striker is top of his agenda. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to convince, prompting the club to turn to Mayoral.

The 26-year-old has been in red-hot form this season for Getafe, registering 14 goals and one assist in 22 outings across competitions. However, speaking to Estadio Deportivo, Mayoral said that he remains completely focussed on his current team.

"It is news that has surprised me too. I have not spoken with the club or with my representative. I am very focused on Getafe, on a day-to-day basis," said Mayoral.

Mayoral’s contract with the Spanish side runs till 2027.

Aston Villa retain Emile Smith Rowe interest, says journalist

Emile Smith Rowe has admirers at Villa Park.

Aston Villa have retained their interest in Emile Smith Rowe, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The English midfielder is a forgotten man at Arsenal, appearing just 12 times across competitions this season, starting twice, highlighting his situation under Arteta. Villa are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, with their boss Unai Emery being a fan of the player. As such, a move in the winter could be on the cards.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook also named Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey as Gunners players who could leave this month.

“Arsenal might have to move a couple of players out to get players in. There’s interest in Mohamed Elneny from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, and they’d cash in on Thomas Partey if they could, given his injury record and the fact (that) he’s on good wages," said Crook.

He continued:

"I'm keen to see what they do with Smith Rowe because I think Aston Villa’s interest is still there. We know that Arsenal like Douglas Luiz, but Villa aren’t going to let him go at this moment in time because they’re competing for the top four themselves."

Smith Rowe’s contract with the north London side expires in 2026.

Takehiro Tomiyasu close to renewal, says Fabrizio Romano

Takehiro Tomiyasu is likely to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is close to committing his future to the Gunners, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Japanese defender has been a superb squad option for Arteta, appearing 20 times across competitions this season. However, Tomiyasi has entered the final 18 months of his contract giving rise to speculation regarding his future.

There’s significant interest in his services from Serie A, as per reports. However, the Gunners have no desire to let him go and are already working to extend his stay. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that Ben White’s contract extension talks are also underway.

"Tomiyasu is not leaving on loan, for sure. They're very happy with him. So, I don't see Tomiasyu leaving, and I think the contract extension is now at the final stages, discussing the final points.

"I think, in the next month for Arsenal, it is going to be important to extend Tomiyasu and Ben White, both players," said Romano.

White’s contract with the north London side expires in 2026.