Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners suffer Ivan Toney blow; Crystal Palace want Eddie Nketiah, and more - January 5, 2024

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their FA Cup opener against Liverpool on Sunday (January 7) at the Emirates. The north London side are coming off successive Premier League defeats to West Ham United and Fulham.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney this month. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are interested in Gunners striker Eddie Nketiah.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 5, 2024.

Arsenal suffer Ivan Toney blow

Ivan Toney is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal will have to pay a massive fee to sign Ivan Toney this month, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English striker is expected to leave Brentford once his ban from football due to illegal betting ends this month. The Gunners are on the hunt for a new No. 9 and have their eyes on the 27-year-old, as per the Independent.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Toney is likely to cost £90-100 million this month.

“I think there is a very good chance for Ivan Toney to stay at Brentford, honestly. This is the feeling, and only if they receive a really important proposal could this change.

"Rumours started in November about an asking price of around £60-65m, but then Brentford understood that there are no other top strikers available on the market, and so now the idea of Brentford is something more like £90-100m for Toney this January," wrote Romano.

Romano added that a loan deal with an obligation to buy could a possible solution.

“I don’t think it’s going to be easy, and any teams interested in Toney might have to be creative, so maybe a loan deal, but only if there is an obligation to buy.

"So, only if there is a guaranteed sale of Toney, and only for big money, otherwise I think he is going to stay at the club, and, then, probably leave in the summer transfer window," wrote Romano.

He concluded:

"The idea of the player himself remains to leave and to try a top club experience. Still, he’s not in a rush to leave Brentford now, so he could wait until the summer transfer window.”

Toney has appeared 124 times for Brentford across competitions, registering 68 goals and 21 assists.

Crystal Palace want Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah (right) is wanted at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace are interested in Eddie Nketiah, according to transfer expert David Ornstein.

The English forward has been in and out of the first team under Arteta and is not a guaranteed starter. However, the Gunners have no desire to let him go, especially since they remain engaged in a closely-fought title race.

Palace are keen to add more firepower to their frontline and have had their eyes on Nketiah for a while. The 24-year-old has appeared 26 times across competitions this season, scoring six goals and setting up four.

The Eagles are waiting in the wings, ready to pounce should Arsenal decide to let him go. A move to Selhurst Park could help Nketiah secure regular football.

Gunners unlikely to sign Pedro Neto this month, says Fabrizio Romano

Pedro Neto has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Pedro Neto in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese winger has been in fine form for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering one goal and eight assists in 11 Premier League games.

The Gunners and Manchester City are eager to sign the player this month, as per Fichajes. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that it will be difficult to prise Neto away from the Molineux this month.

"Arsenal are being linked again with Pedro Neto, and it’s hardly surprising after his fine form for Wolves, while it’s also clear the Gunners are not quite clicking in attack at the moment.

"Still, I think this is a difficult one for January, so it could be one for the summer," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Neto was already on Arsenal’s radar years ago. He’s always been appreciated, but there are also other clubs interested, so nothing is guaranteed.

"Personally, I think Neto is a very, very good player, underrated at some points. He’d be a perfect fit for Arsenal, in my view. Let’s see how the situation will evolve in the next few months.”

Neto could be a superb backup for Bukayo Saka in Arteta's setup.