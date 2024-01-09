Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in talks for Amadou Onana; Crystal Palace want Eddie Nketiah, and more - January 9, 2024

Arsenal will have to quickly regroup following three consecutive defeats across competitions. The Gunners next face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on January 20.

Meanwhile, the north London side are already in talks to bring Everton midfielder Amadou Onana to the Emirates. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are keen on securing the services of Gunners striker Eddie Nketiah.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 9, 2024:

Arsenal in talks for Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are engaged in talks with Everton to secure the services of Amadou Onana, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Belgian midfielder has gone from strength to strength at Everton this season, registering two goals and one assist in 21 appearances across competitions. He's a key figure under manager Sean Dyche but could be offloaded due to the club’s poor financial situation.

The Gunners are looking to add more steel to their midfield this month and have turned to Onana. The 22-year-old could be a fabulous partner for Declan Rice in the middle of the park. Talks have picked up pace in recent days, with Onana eager to move to the Emirates.

Crystal Palace want Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah is wanted at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace are interested in taking Eddie Nketiah to Selhurst Park, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English forward has played second-fiddle to Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates recently. His future, though, is up in the air following Arteta’s pursuit of a new No. 9.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that the Gunners will only let Nketiah go if they sign a replacement.

"Yeah, I've got information on a few of them. With Eddie Nketiah, the Palace interest is genuine but Arsenal are not going to let Nketiah go unless they bring in another striker.

"So, Nketiah, for now, is very much seen as part of Arsenal's plans. A useful player, a squad player. But you know, he started the last game as well. He scored an important hat-trick against Sheffield United,” said Jacobs.

The 24-year-old has appeared 27 times across competitions this season, registering six goals and four assists.

Gunners not in talks for Ivan Toney, says Fabrizio Romano

Ivan Toney is unlikely to move to the Emirates this month.

Arsenal are not in talks to sign Ivan Toney, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta’s team were dealt a blow last weekend when Liverpool dumped them out of the FA Cup. The Spanish manager will be concerned by his team’s lack of efficiency in front of goal.

It’s an open secret that the Gunners are on the hunt for a new No. 9. However, in his column or Caught Offside, Romano said that it will be difficult for the north London side to find an appropriate option this month.

“Arsenal’s bad luck continues, with the Gunners out of the FA Cup after losing 2-0 at home to Liverpool yesterday. I’ve spoken many times about how much I rate the Arsenal project, and the fine work done by Mikel Arteta and Edu to turn things around at the club, but, of course, they’ll be disappointed at the moment to keep on dominating games without being able to take their chances,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“As a result, we’re continuing to see a lot of talk about Arsenal signing a striker, but, as Arteta mentioned after the Liverpool game, at the moment there’s nothing concrete.

"Let’s see what happens in the next weeks. We will see what happens, but I think it’s looking very difficult to find a striker at the level Arsenal need in January.”

Romano admitted that Brentford hitman Toney would be a fabulous choice for the job but added that his price tag is posing a problem.

“Of course, we know about the interest in Ivan Toney, and he would be an excellent option, but the problem is he is very expensive as Brentford want crazy money or nothing.

"So, it’s a really complicated situation, and, for now, I have no concrete updates to speak of. Let’s see if the situation can change in the next weeks,” wrote Romano.

Romano had reported that the Bees want around £100 million to part ways with their prized asset this month.