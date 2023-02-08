Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in talks for Declan Rice; club to return for Moises Caicedo, and more - February 8, 2023

Arsenal next face Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday (February 11) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are atop the league after 20 games.

Meanwhile, journalist Rudy Galetti has said that the Gunners are in talks to bring Declan Rice to the Emirates. Elsewhere, Galetti has also added that the north London side are likely to reignite their interest in Moises Caicedo this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 8, 2023:

Arsenal in talks for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are already in touch with Declan Rice's entourage to facilitate a move this summer, according to Rudy Galetti.

The English midfielder's contract with West Ham United expires at the end of next season. but he's reluctant to sign an extension. The Gunners have made the 24-year-old their numero uno target this summer.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️| @RudyGaletti on Arsenal and Declan Rice: "During January, there were new contacts in which Arteta was directly involved. No personal terms have been under discussion with the entourage of Declan Rice, but Arsenal understood that the player wants to join them." [ @GiveMeSport

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti said that the north London side are yet to agree personal terms with Rice.

"Declan Rice, for sure, remains a priority for Arsenal in the summer. There are some updates because the Gunners have the West Ham midfielder in their sights and first contact to collect preliminary information already happened," said Galetti.

He added:

"During January, there were new contacts in which Arteta was directly involved. No personal terms have been under discussion with the entourage of Declan Rice, but Arsenal understood that the player wants to join them."

The 24-year-old has appeared 27 times across competitions this season for the Hammers, registering one goal and three assists.

Gunners to return for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has admirers at the Emirates.

Rudy Galetti has backed the Gunners to return for Moises Caicedo at the end of the season. The Ecuadorian was wanted by the Premier League leaders in January, but Brighton & Hove Albion refused to let him leave.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has returned to training with the first team squad today Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has returned to training with the first team squad today 🔵 https://t.co/EnBnSj6LlG

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti said that Arteta will make a decision on Caicedo based on Albert Sambi Lokonga's performance on loan at Crystal Palace.

"It’s an option; Arsenal strongly wanted Caicedo in the winter transfer session, but as we know, Brighton rejected two offers declaring him not for sale. In the summer, they could try again for Moises Caicedo, but Arteta wants to make a final decision only after evaluating the performance of Sambi Lokonga, who is now on loan at Crystal Palace," said Galetti.

Galetti added:

"So it’s an option, but at the moment, nothing has been decided yet for Moises Caicedo in the summer."

Caicedo has registered one goal and one assist in 22 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls.

Francis Cagigao wanted Arsenal to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been on fire this season.

Former Arsenal scout Francis Cagigao has said that he wanted to sign Jude Bellingham for the Gunners when the player was 16.

The English midfielder, who is now 19, has come a long way since and is among the brightest young talents in the game. There’s a huge rush for his signature, with the player likely to be available this summer.

Speaking to AS, as cited by Caught Offside, the Spanish scout also said that he had recommended Arteta as manager to the north London side.

“The (Arsenal) club managers asked me for a coach and I gave his name. He had the vocation and the spirit for it. My opinion was clear. He seemed like a great coach to me,” said Cagigao.

Cagigao went on to praise Martin Odegaard, pointing out that the Norwegian would have been the perfect replacement for Luka Modric at Real Madrid.

“Yes, he would have been perfect, but they are different as players. Odegaard was affected by arriving at Madrid so young. He had a lot of responsibility and pressure for a boy with little experience,” said Cagigao.

He added:

“That (Real Madrid) shirt weighs a lot, and a footballer needs a point of maturity to consecrate himself in that demanding club. Maybe it was too soon. He is now one of the best creative midfielders in the world.”

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Borussia Dortmund knows full well that it will be impossible to renew Jude Bellingham’s contract and are already working to find a replacement.



(Source: Borussia Dortmund knows full well that it will be impossible to renew Jude Bellingham’s contract and are already working to find a replacement.(Source: @MatteMoretto 🚨 Borussia Dortmund knows full well that it will be impossible to renew Jude Bellingham’s contract and are already working to find a replacement.(Source: @MatteMoretto)

Cagigao also said that he wanted the Gunners to sign Bellingham before he left for Borussia Dortmund, but the player was already too expensive.

“I saw him for the first time when he was 16 years old. I wanted to sign him for Arsenal, but he was already too expensive. He is very good. What is clear is that if they (Chelsea) have paid the amount they did for Enzo, he is also going to pay for Bellingham,” said Cagigao.

Bellingham has appeared 25 times across competitions for BvB this season, scoring ten goals and setting up five more.

