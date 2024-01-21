Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not in talks for Karim Benzema; Crystal Palace want Eddie Nketiah, and more - January 21, 2024

Arsenal registered a stunning 5-0 win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Saturday (January 20) in the Premier League. Gabriel Martinelli picked up an injury-time brace off the bench as the Gunners snapped a three-game losing streak across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are not in talks to sign Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are planning to bring Gunners striker Eddie Nketiah to Selhurst Park.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 21, 2024.

Arsenal not in talks for Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is unlikely to move to the Emirates this month.

Arsenal are not in talks to sign Karim Benzema this month, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Arteta is looking for a new striker in January, and Benzema has been named as a target by TEAMTALK. The Frenchman left Real Madrid last summer to join Al-Ittihad and is apparently unsettled at the club.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Saudi club are not planning to allow Benzema to leave this month

"From what I’m hearing from the club side, Al-Ittihad have no intention to give any green light for Benzema to leave in January. Let’s see what the situation is like in the next days and see what happens with Benzema.

"At the moment, guys, I’m not aware of any advanced deal or anything concrete with an English club – including with Arsenal, despite various rumours," wrote Romano.

Benzema's arrival could have been a big boost to Arteta's quest for the Premier League title.

Crystal Palace want Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah is wanted at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace have set their sights on Eddie Nketiah, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English striker has been in and out of the first team this season, registering six goals and five assists in 28 outings across competitions. With Arsenal looking for a new No. 9, Nketiah could be forced to make way. The Eagles are offering him an escape route from the Emirates.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the Gunners are unlikely to let Nketiah leave without signing a replacement.

"Crystal Palace's interest in Eddie Nketiah is genuine, but Arsenal are not planning to let him go unless another striker comes in first. Ivan Toney would welcome an Arsenal approach, but there is no movement.

"It is more likely that Toney stays. He has said on record he feels he owes Brentford for how they have looked after him during his ban for gambling breaches," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Brentford want more than £80million for Toney, and, perhaps, even as high as £100million.

"As importantly, they don't want to sell whilst Bryan Mbeumo is injured and Yoane Wissa is at the Africa Cup of Nations. Toney's goals are needed to help Brentford keep clear of the bottom three."

Jacobs added that Arteta would like Nketiah to stay till the end of the season.

"Nketiah is valued as an important squad player and, therefore, would have to push for an exit if he wants to depart now. Mikel Arteta wants to keep as much depth as possible.

"Although it is true that Arsenal would view £35million or £40million as good money for Nketiah, they still prefer to keep him, as it stands," said Jacobs.

Nketiah's contract with the north London side expires in 2027.

Gunners want Emile Smith Rowe to stay

Emile Smith Rowe is wanted at the London Stadium.

Arsenal are keen to keep Emile Smith Rowe at the Emirates beyond the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is a peripheral figure at the Emirates and has struggled for game time this season. Recent reports have said that West Ham United have their eyes on the 23-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano, though, added that the north London side are happy with the player's efforts.

"Despite the alleged approach from West Ham, a deal for Emile Smith Rowe is very difficult at this stage as Arsenal want to keep him.

"Mikel Arteta was clear on the situation in his press conference on Friday when he spoke of the 23-year-old’s incredible qualities and how the club were really happy to have him," wrote Romano.

Smith Rowe has appeared 13 times across competitions this campaign, starting twice.