Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in talks for Mikel Arteta renewal; club eyeing Nico Williams, and more - February 16, 2024

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League trip to Turf Moor on Saturday (February 17) to face Burnley. Mikel Arteta’s team are third after 24 games, two behind Liverpool (54).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are in talks to extend manager Mikel Arteta’s stay at the Emirates. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 16, 2024:

Arsenal in talks for Mikel Arteta renewal

Arsenal are locked in talks to extend Arteta’s stay, according to Football Transfers. Arteta has turned the Gunners into title contenders in recent seasons and narrowly missed out on the Premier League last campaign.

The Spaniard's team are heavily involved in the title race this year as well, being two points behind leaders Liverpool. Arsenal are pleased with Arteta's efforts and want to reward him with a new contract.

He has been linked with the managerial position at Barcelona recently, so the Gunners are working to end any speculation regarding his future. Arteta reportedly earns £9.5 million in wages. The new contract will hand him a significant pay hike.

Gunners eyeing Nico Williams

Nico Williams is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Nico Williams, according to journalist Pipi Estrada. The Spanish forward has enjoyed a spectacular rise with Athletic Bilbao this season, and his efforts have turned heads at the Emirates.

Williams has five goals and 10 assists in 24 outings across competitions. Despite signing a new contract with the La Liga side in December, the 21-year-old remains linked with an exit from San Mames.

The Gunners have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, but Arteta is looking to add depth to his attack. Williams appears tailormade for the manager’s tactics and could be a superb addition to his squad.

Charlie Patino likely to leave Emirates this summer, says journalist

Charlie Patino is likely to leave Arsenal this summer, according to club insider Charles Watts. The 20-year-old was once regarded as the next best thing at the club, but his development has not gone according to plans.

Patino is yet to break into the Gunners starting XI and is on loan to Swansea City in the Championship. The Englishman, though, has endured a difficult time at the Welsh club and has dropped down the pecking order recently.

On his YouTube channel, Watts said that the time is right for Patino to move on from the Emirates.

“I think they were very close to selling him last summer, but they didn’t. They decided to reassess and give him another loan spell.

"And they were going to all sit down at the end of the season and come to a decision about where his future might lie. And I still feel like they’re probably going to make the decision to sell,” said Watts.

He continued:

“I’m not sure he’d sign a new contract at the moment anyway. I think it would take a lot of convincing him to sign a new contract. And all the signs are suggesting that it’s probably going to be time for Charlie to make a move.

"And Arsenal will protect themselves, get a good sell-on clause, they’ll get a buy-back option like they do with a lot of their young kids right now. And hopefully they’ll get a decent amount of money for him.”

The north London side are well stocked in midfield, so Patino's departure is unlikely to affect them.