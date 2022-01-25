Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners target 22-year old striker, Six clubs interested in Aubameyang and more | 24th January, 2022

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a 22-year old striker as they look to bolster their attacking options this month. Meanwhile, former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is being courted by six clubs as the Gunners look to move him during this transfer window.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Arsenal on 24th January, 2022.

Arsenal interested in Alexander Isak

Isak in action for Real Sociedad

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the situation of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as they look for an alternative for Dusan Vlahovic.

According to The Mirror, the Gunners have doubts over whether they can pull off the signing of Vlahovic and are looking to bring in Isak as an alternative. The striker reportedly has a €75 million release clause in his contract with Sociedad, however Mikel Arteta's side are prepared to negotiate a lower fee.

Isak had a breakout 2020-21 season, during which he scored 17 goals in 34 league games for Sociedad. The 21-year old has managed four goals in 18 league games so far this season.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



Who would you rather Arsenal sign, Vlahovic or Isak? 🤔



#Arsenal #Isak #Vlahovic Arsenal are actively looking for alternatives to Vlahovic such as Alexander Isak according to David Ornstein!Who would you rather Arsenal sign, Vlahovic or Isak? 🤔 Arsenal are actively looking for alternatives to Vlahovic such as Alexander Isak according to David Ornstein! 👀Who would you rather Arsenal sign, Vlahovic or Isak? 🤔#Arsenal #Isak #Vlahovic https://t.co/J0u8GyeEiQ

Six European clubs looking to sign Aubameyang

Aubameyang has not appeared for Arsenal since early December

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from six clubs. The former Gunners captain is set to leave the club this month after being exiled from the team due to disciplinary issues.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Barcelona, PSG, Juventus, AC Milan, Sevilla and Marseille have all expressed interest in signing Aubameyang on loan this month. However, each of the clubs would require the Gunners to cover a significant percentage of the forward's massive £350,000 per week wages.

Saudi Arabian clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr have also approached the Gunners for Aubameyang, but the Gabonese striker reportedly wants to remain in Europe.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball #AFC telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be pushed to Saudi Arabia with Arsenal facing the prospect of having to cover a large slice of the striker’s wages to offload him this January @Matt_Law_DT Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be pushed to Saudi Arabia with Arsenal facing the prospect of having to cover a large slice of the striker’s wages to offload him this January @Matt_Law_DT #AFC telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Emmanuel Adebayor gives his thoughts on Aubameyang situation

Former Gunners striker Emmanuel Adebayor has taken a dig at the club over their handling of Aubameyang's situation. He told Sky Sports:

"I know he’s going through a lot, because that’s Arsenal for you. They never knew how to forgive, so I know he went through a lot. He’s a fantastic player, I wish him all the best – I’ve sent him a message already. We just want him to bounce back. Whether we like it or not, he’s an African brother and we want him to keep representing Africa the way he was doing before."

When asked if Aubameyang could revive his career at the club, he said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"I don’t think so, this is what I know because it happened to me also. Not in the same way but in Arsenal, a way back I would be surprised. But he’s a great player so let’s see how it ends up."

Edited by Adit Jaganathan