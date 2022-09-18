Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners to target free agent in January; William Saliba outlines Mikel Arteta role in recent form, and more - September 18, 2022

Arsenal secured a 3-0 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday (September 18) to return to winning ways in the Premier League. Goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira helped Mikel Arteta return to the summit of the standings.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are likely to target a free agent in January. Elsewhere, William Saliba has outlined Arteta's role in his recent upturn in fortunes.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 18, 2022:

Arsenal likely to target free agent in January

Arsenal are likely to target a free agent to address their midfield conundrum, according to The Mirror. The Gunners ended the summer with an unsuccessful attempt to sign Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa. Arteta remains interested in bolstering his options in the middle of the park next year.

Interestingly, the north London side have only named 21 players above the age of 21 in their squad. That means they have space for more additions - as there is a limit of 25 players allowed - so a winter splash in the market could be on the cards. The report mentions former Lille midfielder Xeka as a possible option.

William Saliba outlines Mikel Arteta role in recent form

William Saliba has been entrusted with a starting role at the Emirates.

William Saliba has revealed that Arteta helped him integrate quickly into the Arsenal squad. The Frenchman's future was up in the air this summer after returning from an impressive loan spell with Marseille.

However, Saliba opted not to leave the Emirates and has been rock-solid for the Gunners so far. Speaking recently, as cited by The Mirror, the Frenchman alluded to Arteta's role in his decision to stay at North London.

"We spoke a bit at the beginning of the season. He was happy with what I did whilst on loan. He’s a very good coach, who really knows what he’s doing. He is clear in everything that he says," said Saliba.

He added:

"He has helped me integrate quickly into this system of play. Every day, he gives advice to be better on the pitch. I came back here (to Arsenal) to impose myself, and it’s nice to start well, as I have. We have had a very good start to the season until the match at Manchester (United). We (were) first, and we want to continue like that."

Saliba said he has come back stronger from his loan spell with renewed ambitions.

"As everyone knows, I didn’t play. For me, it was better to go away. I’m a young player, and it’s always better to play and gain experience, make errors and learn. If you don’t play, you can’t progress. For me, going away for a year and a half was good. I came back stronger, with new ambitions," said Saliba.

Saliba has appeared in all seven Premier League games this season for the Gunners and has scored twice.

Pete O'Rourke backs Gunners to renew William Saliba contract

William Saliba has enjoyed a rock-solid start to the new campaign.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has backed Arsenal to tie William Saliba down to a new deal. The French defender has been a revelation since returning from his loan spell from Marseille this summer.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke said that Saliba fully deserves an upgraded contract.

"I’m sure the club will want to sit down with him and discuss an improved contract as a reward for his progress. And I’m sure Saliba will just be hoping to concentrate on his football and see where the contract talks take him in the end. But I think he’ll be fully deserving of a new contract if that’s what Arsenal are planning to do," O'Rourke

Saliba's current contract runs till 2024.

