Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners target wants to leave Real Madrid; club interested in loan move for Welsh superstar, and more - 18th October 2021

Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace to the Emirates on Monday hoping to climb further up the Premier League table.

The Gunners arrive at the game in 13th place in the league table, and a win against the Eagles could move them up to ninth. They had started their league campaign with three consecutive losses, but have won three of their last four games.

Meanwhile, a top striker Arsenal are hoping to sign next year has informed Real Madrid that he wants to leave. Elsewhere, the Gunners are interested in a loan move for Gareth Bale.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 18th October 2021

Luka Jovic wants to leave Real Madrid

Luka Jovic has informed Real Madrid he wants to leave next year.

The Serbian striker has been earmarked by Arsenal as a possible replacement for Alexandre Lacazette. Jovic has endured a difficult time on the pitch since joining Los Blancos in 2019. However, the Gunners believe he could be a success in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta considers the Serb a key component of his future plans at Arsenal. The Spaniard is preparing for life without Lacazette, who looks set to leave the Emirates next year. The Frenchman's current deal expires next summer, and the Gunners have no intentions of offering him an extension. Instead, Arteta wants Jovic to take over from Lacazette.

The Serb enjoyed a prolific 2018-19 campaign, scoring 27 goals from 48 appearances across competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt. Arsenal are confident the 23-year-old can rediscover that touch in front of goal. The Gunners have quite a few strikers on their radar, but Jovic is Arteta's preferred choice.

Arsenal interested in loan move for Gareth Bale

Arsenal are interested in taking Gareth Bale on loan.

Arsenal are interested in taking Gareth Bale on loan for the second half of the season, according to The Mirror via Defensa Central.

The Gunners even offered Alexandre Lacazette in return for the Welshman. Bale spent last season on loan with Tottenham Hotspur, where he found the back of the net 16 times from 34 appearances. He has struggled with injuries once again this season, and has one goal in three games across competitions.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Arsenal eye double Real Madrid transfer as shock Gareth Bale proposal made mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal eye double Real Madrid transfer as shock Gareth Bale proposal mademirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/gQLYNYRnym

Like Lacazette, the Welshman's current deal expires next summer. Arsenal want to convince Real Madrid to part with Bale by offering the La Liga giants Lacazette in return. However, the report also adds that the Gunners' proposal was turned down.

Gunners locked in battle with Tottenham Hotspur for Roko Simic

Arsenal are competing with Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Roko Simic, according to HITC via The Mirror.

The RB Salzburg striker has earned comparisons with Mario Mandzukic due to his similar style of play, and Arteta believes he could flourish at the Emirates. Gunners scouts have given a glowing review of the 18-year-old, urging the Spaniard to sign the player.

Simic is expected to cost just £7 million plus add-ons, which looks like a bargain. However, Arsenal will have to ward off competition from Spurs and West Ham to get their man.

Edited by Bhargav