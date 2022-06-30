Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners tipped to sign another striker; William Saliba could replace Ben White in starting XI, and more - June 30, 2022

Arsenal are working hard to add more quality to their squad ahead of the new season. Manager Mikel Arteta has already secured the signatures of Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos this summer and has his eyes on a few more players.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has tipped the Gunners to sign another striker this summer. Elsewhere, Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed William Saliba to replace Ben White in the Gunners' starting XI next season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 30, 2022;

Noel Whelan tips Arsenal to sign another striker

Noel Whelan believes Arsenal need another striker ahead of the new season. The Gunners are very close to confirming the arrival of Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates. Arteta has also convinced Eddie Nketiah to extend his stay at the club. Recent reports have linked the club with Sassuolo marksman Gianluca Scamacca.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the north London side need a physical striker to compliment the two.

"You can never have enough options. Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah – these are both players who like to run off the last defender’s shoulder and spend most of their time in and around the box," said Whelan.

He added:

“If there’s an opportunity to bring someone in who is six-foot and above – a different type of player, someone who can attack balls into the box – then that could be worthwhile. It would give Arsenal that out ball if they are struggling. I’m sure it’s something Mikel Arteta will be looking into.”

William Saliba could replace Ben White in starting XI, says Gabriel Agbonlahor

William Saliba (right) could break into the first team at the Emirates next season.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes William Saliba could replace Ben White in Arsenal's starting XI next campaign. The French defender was outstanding on loan at Marseille last season and is likely to be drafted into the first team this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor spoke highly of Saliba.

"I’ve watched Saliba a few times, and he’s got that speed that you like to see in a centre-half, and he’s very good at making the right decision at the right time,” said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

"Arsenal’s defence is nowhere near good enough to get top four. For me, Ben White is very overrated; I watched him against Newcastle towards the end of the season, and he was absolutely dreadful."

Agbonlahor added that White is not good enough for the north London side.

"He lacks pace; he lacks aggression. Yes, he’s good on the ball, but he’s not a defensive midfielder; he’s a centre-half. Arsenal need two centre-halves who are no nonsense and have both got speed. For me, Gabriel and Saliba would be my starters next season," said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“With Ben White, I think Brighton are laughing at getting the fee they got for him because he’s not good enough. It’s a shame that Arsenal have wasted a lot of money again. It was the same with Pepe. Ben White was not needed, and Saliba should start ahead of him.”

Atletico Madrid interested in Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin is wanted at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Hector Bellerin, according to El Desmarque via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish right-back spent last season on loan with Real Betis. He was quite impressive there, registering five assists in 32 games across competitions. The 27-year-old has returned to the Emirates at the end of his loan spell, with his current contract set to expire next summer.

However, Bellerin is not part of Arteta's plans next season and could be allowed to leave.

Atletico Madrid have held conversations with the Spaniard and have now initiated talks with the Gunners regarding a possible move. Betis, meanwhile, are eager to bring Bellerin back but cannot match the Gunners' asking price of around €15-20 million.

Los Rojiblancos are looking to take advantage of the situation. Bellerin has his heart set on a return to Betis but could be convinced to join Atletico instead.

