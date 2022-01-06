Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners tipped to sign Barcelona outcast; club agree loan deal for English star, and more - 6 January 2022

Arsenal travel to the City Ground on Sunday to face Nottingham Forest in a third-round clash in the 2021-22 FA Cup. The Gunners will look to get back to winning ways after losing to Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend.

Meanwhile, a Leeds United legend has tipped Arsenal to sign a Barcelona outcast. Elsewhere, the Gunners have agreed to send Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan to AS Roma.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 6th January 2022.

Arsenal tipped to sign Philippe Coutinho

FC Bayern München vs FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Philippe Coutinho would be a good fit at Arsenal. The Barcelona outcast has been linked with a move to the Gunners for a while.

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are planning to sign the Brazilian on loan this month, with a £5 million obligation to buy. However, the Blaugrana want to jettison Coutinho in a £7.5 million permanent move.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



He played a direct hand in 13 goals in 14 league games before joining Barcelona in Jan 2018 🥇 Philippe Coutinho was the top rated player in the Premier League in his final season for Liverpool (8.03)He played a direct hand in 13 goals in 14 league games before joining Barcelona in Jan 2018 🥇 Philippe Coutinho was the top rated player in the Premier League in his final season for Liverpool (8.03)🔥 He played a direct hand in 13 goals in 14 league games before joining Barcelona in Jan 2018 https://t.co/B5QekMzm2q

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan gave his seal of approval to the move.

"I think a player like that would fit straight into Arsenal's style of play, and slot straight into their team. There’s no doubt about it. It’s whether you can get the best out of him. Is that fitness level and that sharpness still there in his game? If it’s not, then there’s no point going out there and spending that kind of money on bringing a loan player in of that stature," said Whelan.

Whelan also added that Arsenal youngsters could learn off Coutinho if he arrives with the right attitude.

"You might have people in the youth side that could probably, maybe, give you a bit better. When it comes to experience and learning off players like that, you can only learn off them if they come with the right attitude. He has to show them the same amount of quality he did when he was at Liverpool," continued Whelan.

Gunners agree loan deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Arsenal have agreed to send Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan to AS Roma.

Arsenal have agreed to send Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan to AS Roma, The Athletic has reported.

The Serie A side initially proposed a loan deal with an option to buy for the Englishman. However, the Gunners are only ready for a straight loan deal, which Roma have agreed.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Roma agree deal with Arsenal to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Straight loan until summer. Personal terms not done but won’t be an issue. Medical expected in UK in next 48hrs as needs to visit Italian embassy to get work permit #AFC #ASRoma theathletic.com/news/roma-agre… Roma agree deal with Arsenal to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Straight loan until summer. Personal terms not done but won’t be an issue. Medical expected in UK in next 48hrs as needs to visit Italian embassy to get work permit @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Roma agree deal with Arsenal to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Straight loan until summer. Personal terms not done but won’t be an issue. Medical expected in UK in next 48hrs as needs to visit Italian embassy to get work permit @TheAthleticUK #AFC #ASRoma theathletic.com/news/roma-agre…

Maitland-Niles is desperate to leave Arsenal in search of regular football. The player is yet to agree personal terms with the Serie A side, but that is unlikely to be a problem.

The Englishman is scheduled to have his medicals in the next 48 hours in the UK. He will have to obtain a work permit before completing the move, though.

Eddie Nketiah wanted by Premier League duo

Eddie Nketiah has ignited a tussle between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

Eddie Nketiah has ignited a tussle between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, according to The Sun. The Englishman has decided to leave Arsenal this year. His contract with the Gunners expires at the end of the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal want to keep the player at the club, but Nketiah is determined to move in search of regular game time. Palace and Brighton were interested in him in the summer, and are ready to go for the kill now.

Edited by Bhargav