Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to sign Douglas Luiz in January; Ben White close to renewal, and more - December 2, 2023

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 13 games this season. Mikel Arteta's team are a point ahead of Manchester City in second and next face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates on Saturday (December 2).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are unlikely to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in January. Elsewhere, defender Ben White is close to signing a new deal with the north London side.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 2, 2023:

Arsenal unlikely to sign Douglas Luiz in January

Douglas Luiz has admirers at the Emirates.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Douglas Luiz is unlikely to join Arsenal in January.

The Brazilian midfielder is a long-term target for Arteta, who also eyed the player this summer. The transfer failed to materialise, and the Spaniard went on to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Luiz is once again linked with a move to the Emirates ahead of the winter by The Mirror. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Collymore said that Aston Villa will demand an exorbitant fee for the player in January to ward off the Gunners.

“I don’t think there’s any chance of Douglas Luiz going to Arsenal in January because Villa will be after the kind of money that I don’t think Arsenal would be prepared to pay.

"They’ve just spent £100m on Declan Rice, and I think that Villa would be turning around and saying that’s the kind of money we want, thereby making it a non-starter," wrote Collymore.

Luiz's contract with the Villans expires in 2026.

Ben White close to renewal

Ben White has done well at the Emirates.

Ben White is close to signing a new deal at the Emirates, according to The Standard.

The English defender has been a key figure at Arsenal since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021. White has appeared 20 times across competitions this season, starting 17, signifying his importance.

The Gunners are pleased with his efforts and are ready to hand him an improved deal. The 26-year-old's contract with runs till 2026, but the club want to end any speculation regarding his future. Talks have progressed well, and there's an optimism that a new deal would be completed soon.

Journalist advises Aaron Ramsdale against permanent Wolverhampton Wanderers move

Aaron Ramsdale is wanted in the Midlands.

Journalist Dean Jones has advised Aaron Ramsdale not to opt for a permanent move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

The English goalkeeper is a peripheral figure at Arsenal following the summer arrival of David Raya from Brentford on loan. Ramsdale has appeared just eight times across competitions for the Gunners this season and remains linked with a departure in the winter.

Wolves are eyeing the player as a replacement for Jose Sa in January, according to The Daily Mail. Jones, though, told GIVEMESPORT that the transfer could work for Ramsdale if it's a temporary deal.

"Obviously, if Jose Sa does leave for Saudi Arabia in January, Wolves need to find a tried and tested Premier League goalkeeper. There aren't many of those around, so that's the first thing to look at.

"Aaron Ramsdale is going to be the goalkeeper that's linked with anybody that has a spot that becomes available, so that's an obvious reason to link him with this move," said Jones.

He continued:

"The question will be surrounding the terms of a deal like this, whether Ramsdale is genuinely interested in it, and does he think it actually betters his situation?

"I think that's a really tough one to read because, certainly, I don't think it would be a good idea for Ramsdale to tie himself into a permanent deal with Wolves in January. But if it was a loan deal, with a view to a permanent move, possibly."

Ramsdale's contract with the north London club expires in 2026, and the Gunners are keen to keep him till the end of the season.