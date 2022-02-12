Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners urged to retain Alexandre Lacazette; Bukayo Saka tipped to stay, and more - 12 February 2022

Arsenal remain firmly in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. The Gunners are currently sixth in the standings, a point behind fourth-placed West Ham United. However, they have played two games fewer than the Hammers.

Meanwhile, Darren Bent has urged the north London side to renew Alexandre Lacazette's contract. Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka has been tipped to stay at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 12th February 2022:

Darren Bent urges Arsenal to retain Alexandre Lacazette

Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to retain Alexandre Lacazette.

Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to retain Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman is in the final six months of his current contract, but the north London side have not yet entered negotiations for a new deal.

The 30-year-old has registered 193 appearances for the Premier League side so far, scoring 70 goals and setting up an additional 33. However, manager Mikel Arteta doesn't have Lacazette in his plans.

The Spaniard has already allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona this winter. Arteta wanted to bring in a new number nine to lead the line in January. However, his primary target Dusan Vlahovic opted to join Juventus instead, while no move was made for Alexander Isak.

Arteta is expected to return for the Swede this summer, when Lacazette is scheduled to leave the Emirates. However, Bent believes the Frenchman deserves a new deal at the club.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Englishman said that the 30-year-old Lacazette would be a good plan B for the club.

“I’d give him a new contract. Just as cover. Even if we get someone else in. Maybe not as your number nine because you need your number nine to score goals. Don’t let him go for nothing, and have no plan B in place. Sign him up now, and then worry about getting someone else down the line. Arsenal can’t make that mistake," said Bent.

Bukayo Saka tipped to stay at Emirates by Kevin Campbell

Kevin Campbell is confident Bukayo Saka would extend his stay at the Emirates.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell is confident Bukayo Saka would extend his stay at the Emirates. The 20-year-old's current contract expires in 2024, but there has been no talk of a renewal yet.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell pointed out that this summer would be the ideal time to tie Saka down to a new deal.

"Listen, Saka is going to get sorted; this is 100 per cent. Make no mistake about that. Man City and Liverpool can have an eye on him all they want. He is an Arsenal player, and the club are going to do the right thing and keep him. He is a homegrown player and an unbelievable talent. You have to tie your best players down to new long-term contracts," said Campbell.

"In the summer, it will be two years. That is the time where you have to renew. Arsenal does not want to go down the route where a player has 18 months left on his contract again. It makes no sense. Sort it out this summer. Make him wanted, and make him feel special. He’s one of the top players at the club, and reward him for it," continued Campbell.

Gunners receive boost in Youri Tielemans pursuit

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans.

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans. According to The Sun, Leicester City are willing to let the Belgian leave on a cut-price deal. The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield this year, and have their eyes on the 24-year-old.

Leicester City had previously valued him at £60 million. However, Tielemans' current contract expires next summer, and he is yearning for a new challenge. The Foxes have accepted that he might not sign a new deal, and could now let him leave for as low as £35 million.

