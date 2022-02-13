Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners urged to sign Aston Villa midfielder; club legend worried about lack of firepower, and more - 13 February 2022

Arsenal are vying for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. The north London side are currently sixth in the league table after 22 games. However, they are just a point behind fourth-placed West Ham United, having played two games less.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been urged to sign an Aston Villa midfielder. Elsewhere, Martin Keown believes his former club’s lack of firepower could hurt them at the business end of the season.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 13th February 2022:

Gunners urged to sign Jacob Ramsey

Michael Thomas wants his former club to sign Jacob Ramsey.

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas wants his former club to sign Jacob Ramsey. The 20-year-old has been outstanding for Aston Villa this season, scoring five goals in 20 Premier League games. The Gunners are looking for a new midfielder this year, and have been linked with quite a few players around Europe.

Juventus star Arthur is one of the names doing the rounds, but Thomas is sceptical about the Brazilian. Speaking to Caught Offside, the Englishman said that Yves Bissouma or Renato Sanches would better suit the north London than Arthur. Thomas also added that he would like to see Ramsey at the Emirates.

“I wasn’t convinced about Arthur coming to Arsenal. I see him as a really good ball player, but he doesn’t possess the physical attributes to get around the pitch to complement that ability. I would have much rather seen us go in for Yves Bissouma or Renato Sanches. Those are two players with amazing engines ,and can definitely play at the highest level,” Thomas said.

“One player I have been really impressed with is Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa. I think he has at least another year there, but would love to see him join Arsenal,” Thomas added.

Thomas also said that the Gunners should stick with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in midfield for the rest of the season.

“Going forward for the rest of the season, I think the best partnership is a Partey and Xhaka pivot; however they as senior players need to be on top of their game, and help the team massively towards their targets,” Thomas added.

Arsenal’s lack of firepower a worry, says Martin Keown

Martin Keown is worried about the lack of firepower at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown is worried about a lack of firepower at the Emirates. The north London side let go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this January without signing a replacement.

Speaking on Seaman Says Podcast, Keown pointed out that the Gunners are struggling to score goals.

“It does worry me that with Aubameyang, when he lost the captaincy, I was fearful that we would lose the player as well. If you look at the last few games, we didn’t score against Burnley; we didn’t score against Forest; the two games in the League Cup against Liverpool, we didn’t score in those either," said Keown.

"There’s an issue right now in trying to score goals. I assume that he’s spending the time on the training ground trying to solve that," added Keown.

Barcelona ready to fight for Alexander Isak

Barcelona are ready to pour cold water on Arsenal’s pursuit of Alexander Isak.

Barcelona are ready to pour cold water on Arsenal’s pursuit of Alexander Isak. According to 90 Min, the La Liga giants could turn to the Swede if they fail in the race to sign Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian could be available for €75 million, but the whole deal could cost a fortune due to agent fees and player wages.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Barcelona's alternative to Erling Haaland is Alexander Isak. His release clause is €80m, but Barça want to negotiate a lower price. Barcelona's alternative to Erling Haaland is Alexander Isak. His release clause is €80m, but Barça want to negotiate a lower price.— @sport https://t.co/bCkbI4ccB2

As such, Isak has been lined up as a plan B, much to the chagrin of the Gunners. The north London side have identified Isak as an option to bolster their attack this summer. However, they could face competition from Barcelona for his signature.

