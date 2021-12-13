Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners urged to sign Everton star; club interested in Manchester United ace, and more - 13th December 2021

Arsenal are preparing to welcome West Ham United to the Emirates in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Hammers are two points and as many places above the Gunners in fourth in the league standings.

Meanwhile, Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to sign an Everton striker. Elsewhere, the Gunners are interested in a Manchester United star. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 13th December 2021.

Arsenal urged to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to break the bank for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has urged the Gunners to break the bank for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Everton striker has been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent times. The London side are looking for a new striker, and have their eyes on the 24-year-old.

Calvert-Lewin has developed into one of the finest hitmen in the Premier League since arriving at Goodison Park in 2016. He has appeared 176 times for the Toffees so far, scoring 56 goals and setting up 16 more. Arsenal are eyeing him with interest as they look to address their attacking conundrum.

The Gunners are expected to let Alexandre Lacazette leave next summer. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's prowess seemingly on the wane, manager Mikel Arteta desires a new number nine. Arsenal have zeroed in on Calvert-Lewin, and their pursuit has the approval of Merson.

Football Daily @footballdaily Merse 🗣 "Arsenal need to go and buy Calvert-Lewin."



Jeff 🗣 "Why would he go there?"



Merse 🗣 "It's the Arsenal."



Jeff 🗣 "Everton are a big club."



Paul Merson and Jeff Stelling argue about whether Calvert-Lewin would leave Everton for Arsenal Merse 🗣 "Arsenal need to go and buy Calvert-Lewin."Jeff 🗣 "Why would he go there?"Merse 🗣 "It's the Arsenal."Jeff 🗣 "Everton are a big club."Paul Merson and Jeff Stelling argue about whether Calvert-Lewin would leave Everton for Arsenal https://t.co/um1XpJLeMv

Speaking to Sky Sports, as relayed by Football 365, the Arsenal legend claimed that the Englishman would be perfect for his former club.

"Arsenal need to go out and buy Calvert-Lewin as soon as he’s fit. Put in a massive bid for him. They need a focal point up front who is good and strong and can hold the ball up," said Merson.

"Everton aren’t bigger than Arsenal. Arsenal are going to finish above them. If Calvert-Lewin goes, they have a chance to get in the top four," said Merson.

Gunners interested in Anthony Martial

Arsenal are interested in Anthony Martial.

Arsenal are interested in Anthony Martial, according to The Mirror. The Manchester United star is ready to bid adieu to Old Trafford in January. Martial is frustrated by the lack of game time with the Red Devils, and is yearning for regular football. The Gunners are plotting to take him to the Emirates.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal and Newcastle have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial. (Daily Mirror) Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal and Newcastle have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial. (Daily Mirror) https://t.co/10neWDyUpE

Arsenal are long-time admirers of the 26-year-old, and could finally get their hands on Martial this winter. However, the Gunners could face competition from Newcastle United, Barcelona and PSG for his signature.

Arsenal face competition for Georginio Wijnaldum

Arsenal will have to battle Newcastle United and Inter Milan for the services of Georginio Wijnaldum.

Arsenal will have to battle Newcastle United and Inter Milan for the services of Georginio Wijnaldum, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Dutchman joined PSG this summer, but the move has not lived up to his expectations. The 31-year-old wants to leave the club in search of regular football, and the Gunners have been touted as a possible destination.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Arsenal will have to ward off competition from Inter Milan and Newcastle United if they wish to take Georginio Wijnaldum to the Emirates.

Edited by Bhargav