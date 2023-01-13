Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners urged to sign Tammy Abraham; club working on Eden Hazard loan deal, and more - January 13, 2023

Arsenal remain keen to add more quality to their squad as they chase silverware this season. Mikel Arteta has taken his team to the top of the Premier League after 17 games.

Meanwhile, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has advised the club to sign Tammy Abraham. Elsewhere, the north London side are working to secure a loan deal for Eden Hazard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 13, 2023:

Former striker urges Arsenal to sign Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Kevin Campbell reckons Arsenal should move for Tammy Abraham this month. The Gunners are in the market for a new No. 9 to address the absence of Gabriel Jesus due to injury. Arteta is a long-term admirer of Abraham and has attempted to take him to the Emirates before.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Kevin Campbell says Arsenal need another striker on top of Mykhailo Mudryk who the club have shown strong interest in 🗣️ "It's not enough"Kevin Campbell says Arsenal need another striker on top of Mykhailo Mudryk who the club have shown strong interest in 🗣️ "It's not enough" Kevin Campbell says Arsenal need another striker on top of Mykhailo Mudryk who the club have shown strong interest in 🔴💭 https://t.co/UiZHFNi2gt

Speaking to Sky Sports, Campbell said that even if his former side sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, they will still need another frontman.

"Obviously Jesus has been out injured, Eddie Nketiah has come in and done a really good job, but it’s still firepower that Arsenal lack, you look at their bench it’s great to see Emile Smith Rowe come back, but it’s not enough," said Campbell.

He added:

“Mudryk will be a really good edition, I still think they need another striker; rumour has it they are interested in Tammy Abraham. I think that would be a good alternative as well so that they can mix and match and play different players because there’s a lot of games to come."

Abraham has appeared 23 times for AS Roma this season, scoring five goals and setting up two more.

Gunners working on Eden Hazard loan deal

Eden Hazard is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are locked in talks with Real Madrid to script a loan move for Eden Hazard, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Belgian forward has reached the end of the road at the Santiago Bernabeu and will be allowed to leave this year. Hazard has appeared just seven times across competitions for the La Liga giants, registering one goal and an assist.

The Belgian has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. However, Arteta believes he can help the 32-year-old rediscover his mojo at the Emirates.

The Spanish manager has taken his team to the top of the Premier League after 17 games, and is eyeing attacking reinforcements to sustain his team's title challenge. Hazard has emerged as an option, and the Gunners are already working to chalk out a six-month loan deal.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Mykhaylo Mudryk situation

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Emirates.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal's move for Mykhaylo Mudryk is not done yet.

The Gunners are in hot pursuit of the Ukrainian winger and are locked in lengthy discussions with Shakhtar Donetsk regarding a move. Arteta has had his eyes on the player but failed to sign him in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Waiting for Shakthar, Arsenal are now discussing on add-ons structure and how/when to activate them.



More: Arsenal new bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk has €70m guaranteed fee, as revealed yesterday — understand bonuses are close to €20/25m.Waiting for Shakthar, Arsenal are now discussing on add-ons structure and how/when to activate them.More: bit.ly/3GGDNkQ Arsenal new bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk has €70m guaranteed fee, as revealed yesterday — understand bonuses are close to €20/25m. 🚨⚪️🔴🇺🇦 #AFCWaiting for Shakthar, Arsenal are now discussing on add-ons structure and how/when to activate them.🎥 More: bit.ly/3GGDNkQ https://t.co/6lpwVl6i6S

Recent reports have claimed that the north London side have secured the 21-year-old's signature. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano quashed those rumours.

"I see this kind of rumour every day, so I don’t want to kill the dreams of Arsenal fans, because they are in negotiations for Mudryk. But while we’re speaking, this is not something that is at the final stages. We can’t say that it is almost done at the moment," said Romano.

Mudryk has registered ten goals and eight assists in 18 games across competitions for Shakhtar this season.

