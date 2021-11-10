Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want €10 million for Barcelona target in January; English midfielder willing to stay at the Emirates, and more - 10th November 2021

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League after 11 games this season. The Gunners have scored 13 goals, but have also conceded as many so far in the league.

Meanwhile, Arsenal want €10 million to part ways with a French striker, who is wanted by Barcelona in January. Elsewhere, an English midfielder, who was linked with a move away this summer, is ready to stay on with The Gunners.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 10th November 2021.

Arsenal want €10 million for Alexandre Lacazette in January

Arsenal have informed Barcelona they have to pay €10 million for Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal have informed Barcelona that they will have to pay €10 million for Alexandre Lacazette, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The French striker's current deal is set to run out at the end of this season. The Gunners have not offered to renew his contract yet.

Lacazette joined Arsenal in the summer of 2017 from Lyon. The Frenchman has registered 68 goals and 29 assists in 179 games for The Gunners. However, he has not really fulfilled his initial promise, so Mikel Arteta has no qualms about letting him leave.

The Frenchman has attracted attention from clubs around Europe, especially as he will be available for free next summer. However, Arsenal are also open to letting Lacazette depart in January.

AllArsenalEverything ❤️⚽️🏀 @Arsenalnoble According to a report via @elnacionalcat , Barcelona wants Lacazette in January & Arsenal have set a price tag of €10m for the striker to move in January as he’s in his final of his contract with Arsenal According to a report via @elnacionalcat, Barcelona wants Lacazette in January & Arsenal have set a price tag of €10m for the striker to move in January as he’s in his final of his contract with Arsenal

The Blaugrana are on the lookout for a striker this winter, and are interested in Lacazette. Barcelona want the Frenchman to fill in for Sergio Aguero, who has been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia and won't be available for three months.

Martin Braithwaite is sidelined for a lengthy spell, while Ansu Fati is struggling with recurring injuries. As such, signing a striker in January is one of the La Liga side's most pressing needs. Arsenal have now informed the Blaugrana that they could get Lacazette for €10 million.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles willing to stay at the Emirates

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has said that he is ready to stay at Arsenal.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has said that he is ready to stay at Arsenal. The Gunners blocked his move to Everton in the summer, causing the Englishman to vent his frustration in public.

However, Maitland-Niles has been afforded chances in his preferred position in midfield at Arsenal this season. The Englishman has hinted he is happy to stay at the Emirates.

"It was great to be out there today, getting my minutes, and hopefully, there is more to come. Yeah (I’m) always happy to be on the pitch and play; it’s a good feeling. Of course I’m looking for more minutes; I just need to keep my head down and keep going and working hard.”

Jamie Redknapp admits he was wrong about Aaron Ramsdale

Jamie Redknapp has admitted he was wrong to criticise Arsenal for signing Aaron Ramsdale.

Former England international Jamie Redknapp has admitted he was wrong to criticise Arsenal for signing Aaron Ramsdale. Ramsdale has been outstanding for The Gunners since arriving at the club this summer.

Squawka Football @Squawka Aaron Ramsdale has now kept more clean sheets (5) than he has conceded goals (4) in the Premier League for Arsenal.



And he's still unbeaten. 🙌 Aaron Ramsdale has now kept more clean sheets (5) than he has conceded goals (4) in the Premier League for Arsenal.And he's still unbeaten. 🙌 https://t.co/VjCw7RBWTi

Speaking to Sky Sports, as relayed by HITC, Redknapp lavished praise on his countryman.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“He has surprised me. I have got to be honest. I got it so wrong with him. I thought it was a very strange signing. He has been a revelation because he has given them that confidence at the back,” said Redknapp.

Edited by Bhargav