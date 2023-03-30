Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Jesper Lindstrom; Nicolas Pepe not part of plans, and more - March 30, 2023

Arsenal face Leeds United at the Emirates on Saturday (April 1) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team must pick up three points to keep second-placed Manchester City, who are eight points behind but have a game in hand, at bay.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have set their sights on Jesper Lindstrom. Elsewhere, Nicolas Pepe is not part of the club's plans for the future. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 30, 2023.

Arsenal want Jesper Lindstrom

Jesper Lindstrom is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Jesper Lindstrom, according to Sport1 via Caught Offside.

The 23-year-old has been impressive for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, and his exploits have earned him admirers at the Emirates. The Danish attacking midfielder has nine goals and four assists in 31 appearances for the Bundesliga side across competitions, and the Gunners are hoping to prise him away this summer.

Arteta is looking to strengthen his options in the middle of the park before the new season. The north London side have massively improved under his tutelage, and Arteta wants to sustain their development. Arsenal believe Lindstrom would add quality to their squad, although Frankfurt remain keen to keep him at Deutsche Bank Park.

Nicolas Pepe not part of plans at Emirates

Nicolas Pepe (left)'s time at the Emirates has been a disappointment.

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth reckons Nicolas Pepe isn't part of Arteta's plans at Arsenal. The Cote d'Ivoire winger has blown hot and cold during his stay at the Emirates and failed to strike a chord under Arteta. The 27-year-old has appeared 112 times for the north London side, registering 27 goals and 21 assists.

He was shipped off to Nice on loan last summer, but the Gunners have hardly missed him this season. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth pointed out that Arteta doesn't rate Pepe.

"I don't even think the form of those players (Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli) is going to have an impact at all because I think Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he (Pepe)'s not in his plans," said Sheth.

He continued:

"He wasn't a Mikel Arteta signing, remember. This was a signing made by Unai Emery, and Emery has since said he actually wanted to sign Wilfried Zaha, but the club decided that they were going to go for Nicolas Pepe — maybe because of his attributes and maybe because of his age as well."

Arsenal have a fiery attacking unit that could be further bolstered this summer, which could render Pepe surplus to requirements.

Don Hutchison backs Martin Odegaard for Premier League Player of the Year Award

Martin Odegaard has gone from strength to strength this season at the Emirates.

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison believes Martin Odegaard deserves the Premier League Player of the Year Award this season.

The Norwegian has been in exquisite form for Arsenal, amassing ten goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions. He was handed the armband at the start of the season and has been leading the Gunners from the front.

Speaking to ESPN, Hutchison heaped praise on Odegaard, branding him the best midfielder in the league.

"Well, because he has been absolutely sensational. I nearly went with my heart. I nearly went with Zinchenko for what he is going through and the performances he is putting in. But I remembered all the games I have commented on this season. I have done their last five games, and the kid has been sensational. He has been out of this world," said Hutchison.

He added:

“We all talk about Kevin de Bruyne being one of the best and rightly so. I think this guy (Odegaard), the way he has played this season, is definitely the best midfield player in the Premier League. I think he has been outstanding."

Hutchison also said that the Norwegian deserves the award ahead of his compatriot Erling Haaland, who has been explosive in front of goal for Manchester City.

“Haaland has got his goals, granted. I like watching Odegaard because I like the way he plays. I like the way he has balance. I like the way he manipulates the ball. He takes it in tight areas. He has got an assist in him. An eye for a pass, very easy on the eye. He’s silky. I think he is amazing. I would (have him over Saka)," said Hutchison.

Odegaard will be crucial for the north London side at the business end of the season as the Gunners look to win their first league title in nearly two decades.

