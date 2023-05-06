Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Jonathan David; club have eyes on Wilfried Zaha, and more - May 6, 2023

Arsenal will look to pick up three points when they lock horns with Newcastle United on Sunday (May 7) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are trailing Manchester City in the title race and cannot afford to drop any more points.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Jonathan David. Elsewhere, the north London side are eyeing a move for Wilfried Zaha. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 6, 2023:

Arsenal want Jonathan David

Jonathan David (in red) has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Jonathan David, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. The Canadian striker has been quietly impressive for Lille this season, amassing 23 goals and four assists in 35 games across competitions. The Gunners are likely to sign a new striker this summer and have David on their radar.

Speaking on the Talking Transfer podcast, Bailey said that Arsenal are unlikely to target Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, as he's expected to cost a fortune.

“A forward is something they’re looking at as well. I don’t think they’ll go as high as a Vlahovic, but they do still like him, but a No. 9 is something they’re looking at. Someone like Jonathan David maybe we’ve heard on the radar as well; there’s a lot of money to be spent depending on which midfielder they get,” said Bailey.

With Folarin Balogun linked with a move away from the Emirates, David could be an astute buy for Arteta.

Gunners have eyes on Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha is likely to be available on a Bosman move this summer.

Arsenal are interested in taking Wilfried Zaha to the Emirates this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

The Cote d'Ivoire international is set to become a free agent, as his Crystal Palace contract runs out at the end of the season. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a fabulous run with the Eagles and is one of the league’s most lethal attackers.

Arteta remains keen to add more bite his attack this summer and has identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby as an option. The French forward has enjoyed a stunning season with the Bundesliga side, amassing 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 games across competitions.

The Gunners want to bring the player to the Emirates at the end of the season. However, if they fail to prise the 23-year-old away, they could turn to Zaha.

Shaka Hislop urges Arsenal to sign Declan Rice

Declan Rice is heavily linked with a move to the Emirates.

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has advised Arsenal to sign Declan Rice.

The English midfielder enters the final year of his contract with the Hammers this summer but is expected to leave. The Gunners are leading the race for his signature at the moment.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Hislop said Rice is likely to cost £80 million this summer.

"Last year, David Moyes was talking about Rice being a £150m player… I’m not sure who believed that, or who would spend that kind of money on a defensive midfielder. But I think that price has regressed somewhat this season, to maybe around the £80m mark … I think that would be a fair market value for him," said Hislop.

Hislop added that Arsenal are the ideal destination for the 24-year-old this summer.

“You look at where Declan Rice could go this summer; you know, if you were to pick him out of this West Ham team right now and place him elsewhere … where does he fit best? Arsenal is a clear option," said Hislop.

He continued:

"Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka hold those positions right now, and the latter, while he’s been good this season, I think at times he’s cost Arsenal – particularly against Liverpool a few weeks back. Maybe it’s time to move away from Xhaka, in which case Rice is a good fit."

Rice has played 238 times across competitions for West Ham, registering 14 goals and 13 assists.

Poll : 0 votes