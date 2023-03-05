Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Julian Brandt; club confident of William Saliba extension, and more - March 5, 2023

Arsenal came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Bournemouth on Saturday (March 4) in the Premier League. Goals from Thomas Partey, Ben White and Reiss Nelson helped Mikel Arteta's side stay atop the league.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Christian Falk has said that the Gunners are interested in Julian Brandt. Elsewhere, the north London side are confident of extending William Saliba's stay, according to journalist Kaya Kaynak.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 5, 2023:

Arsenal want Julian Brandt

Julian Brandt has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Julian Brandt, according to Christian Falk. The German attacking midfielder has been in fine form with Borussia Dortmund this season, but his future remains up in the air.

The 26-year-old is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Bundesliga side but is yet to sign a new deal.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal are desperate to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt.



Tottenham are also interested.



(Source: BILD) Arsenal are desperate to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt.Tottenham are also interested.(Source: BILD) 🚨 Arsenal are desperate to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt. Tottenham are also interested. (Source: BILD) https://t.co/Fwho5ThmRq

Arteta is expected to further invest in the squad this summer, and Brandt is a target. In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Tottenham Hotspur also have their eyes on the player.

"There has always been contact with Arsenal, and we’ve heard that the club is interested again. His contract expires in 2024, so there has to be a decision, especially now that he’s found more consistency this term in comparison to recent years at Dortmund," wrote Falk.

He added:

"Now, it could be the time to make the next step and follow Havertz to England. He hasn’t got one club in his head at the moment, but Arsenal are of course more interested than ever before."

He continued:

"We also heard that Tottenham have knocked at the club’s door, so Dortmund will be forced to bring a very good offer to keep him in the Bundesliga, otherwise it could be time for a Premier League switch."

Brandt has amassed nine goals and five assists in 31 appearances across competitions this season.

Gunners confident of William Saliba extension

William Saliba (left) has been outstanding this season at the Emirates.

Arsenal are confident of keeping William Saliba at the club, according to Kaya Kaynak.

The French defender has been a revelation for the Gunners since returning from his loan spell with Marseille last summer. The 21-year-old has cemented his place in Arteta's starting XI this season. However, with his contact expiring in 2024, the north London side are in a hurry to extend his deal.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Kaynak said that there're a few details left to be sorted out in the process.

"It's something that's still progressing. Arsenal seem confident about getting Saliba to sign, but there are still a few details that need to be ironed out there. And with time sort of ticking down, they'll certainly want to get it done as soon as possible," said Kaynak.

Saliba has registered 30 appearances for Arsenal this season across competitions, picking up two goals and one assist.

Mikel Arteta hoping win can help build momentum

Arteta is hoping that Saturday's win can help build belief in his team. Arsenal showed great resilience to mount a spectacular second-half comeback to secure all three points against Bournemouth.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom



“That’s four in a row - winning four games in a row in the Premier League is very difficult. We’ve won three in a week, which is even harder, and we’ve done it in various ways. That should generate… 🗣️| Mikel Arteta on what a win like this can do for belief in the title race:“That’s four in a row - winning four games in a row in the Premier League is very difficult. We’ve won three in a week, which is even harder, and we’ve done it in various ways. That should generate… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🗣️| Mikel Arteta on what a win like this can do for belief in the title race: “That’s four in a row - winning four games in a row in the Premier League is very difficult. We’ve won three in a week, which is even harder, and we’ve done it in various ways. That should generate… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/PsNxWUrNGr

After the game, Arteta praised his team for winning four straight games in the Premier League.

"That’s four in a row - winning four games in a row in the Premier League is very difficult. We’ve won three in a week, which is even harder, and we’ve done it in various ways. That should generate more belief," said Arteta.

He added:

"Today, a lot of things went against the team. Our fault for the first one, then the fact we weren’t scoring, the situation with Leo, the set-play they had when they scored. The team still found a way to win the game and that’s really positive."

The Gunners are now five points clear of second placed Manchester City after 26 games.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes