Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Lazio midfielder; Nicolas Pepe unsure of future, and more - April 1, 2023

Arsenal host Leeds United at the Emirates on Saturday (April 1) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are the frontrunners to win the league this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to bring a Lazio midfielder to the Emirates. Elsewhere, midfielder Nicolas Pepe is unsure of his future. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 1, 2023:

Arsenal want Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are hoping to secure the services of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer, according to Corriere Dello Sport via Caught Offside.

Arteta remains keen to strengthen his midfield at the end of the season. The Serbi is a long-term target for the Gunners, who failed to prise him away last summer. However, with the 28-year-old set to enter the final 12 months of his contract with Lazio this summer, a move could finally materialsze.

Milinkovic-Savic wasn’t sold by the idea of moving to the Emirates last summer but has experienced a change of heart recently. The north-London side’s blistering form this season has enticed the Gunners The Serb has also enjoyed an impressive campaign, registering six goals and eight assists in 36 appearances. He's likely to cost €40 million this summer.

Nicolas Pepe unsure of his future

Nicolas Pepe is unlikely to be at the Emirates beyond the summer.

Nicolas Pepe is unsure of his immediate future. The Cote d'Ivoire forward is on loan with Nice this season and has amassed eight goals and one assist in 25 games across competitions. The 27-year-old is scheduled to return to Arsenal at the end of the season but is unlikely to break into Arteta’s team next season.

Speaking recently, Pepe hinted that he could have been effective for the Gunners if the Spanish manager had believed in him.

“I am very happy at Nice. There are two important months to come for this club. I want to concentrate on that, and I’m not sure after that. There will be discussions. I don’t know what Arsenal want. I still have a lot of friends there. I could have been important for the club, but those are the coach’s choices,” said Pepe.

With a plethora of attacking riches at his disposal, Arsenal are likely to cash in on Pepe at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta remains optimistic about William Saliba

William Saliba is in a race against time to be fit.

Mikel Arteta remains optimistic about having William Saliba back to full fitness before the end of the season.

The French defender has been indispensable for Arsenal this season but has been sidelined after picking up a knock against Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League.

Arteta has now provided an update on the player’s condition. Speaking to the press, the Spanish manager said that the player is eager to get back to full fitness soon:

“He is progressing. He still has some discomfort in his back. We are trying to manage him in the best possible way, but unfortunately, he’s not going to be fit for his game. We are trying – he’s trying to do everything to feel better and get back into training but not yet,” said Arteta.

He continued:

“I’m very hopeful, and he is as well. Back injuries are a bit tricky with how they evolve and the load that you put in certain areas, but he’s very positive about it. The medical staff are positive about it. Let’s push it every day a little bit and see how he can cope with that, and how the pain develops as well. He’s obviously so willing to be back with the team.”

Saliba’s injury could be a turning point in the Gunners’ siege on the Premier League this season.

