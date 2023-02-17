Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Marco Asensio; Vitor Roque to cost €60 million, and more - February 17, 2023

Arsenal will lock horns with Aston Villa on Saturday (February 18) at Villa Park in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta will be desperate to pick up a win to arrest his side's recent slide.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Marco Asensio. Elsewhere, Athletico Paranaense starlet Vitor Roque is likely to cost €60 million. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 17, 2023:

Arsenal want Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have entered the race for Marco Asensio, according to Calciomercato via Fichajes. The Spaniard is in the final few months of his contract with Real Madrid. The 27-year-old has struggled to nail down a regular place in Carlo Ancelotti’s team this season and now wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

AC Milan were previously mentioned as the most interested party for Asensio’s signature. However, the Gunners have now entered the fray. The north London side are looking for a new right forward to compete with Bukayo Saka. Arteta is a huge fan of his compatriot and wants him at the Emirates.

(Source: Mirror) Carlo Ancelotti says he does not care if Marco Asensio signs a new deal or leaves the Bernabéu.(Source: Mirror) 🚨 Carlo Ancelotti says he does not care if Marco Asensio signs a new deal or leaves the Bernabéu.(Source: Mirror) https://t.co/F7YuWXXf9Z

Asensio has appeared 28 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season, registering five goals and five assists. Arsenal are willing to match or even better his current contract to lure him to the Emirates.

Vitor Roque to cost €60 million

Athletico Paranaense want €60 million to part ways with Vitor Roque, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian youngster has turned heads at the Emirates, and Arsenal want to secure his signature this year. The Gunners have already sent scouts to keep a close eye on the 17-year-old’s development.

afcstuff @afcstuff @FabrizioRomano : “Arsenal have sent their scouts to watch Vitor Roque. However, it’s the same for five top European clubs. Barcelona want to sign Roque, he’s on their list. Athletico Paranaense are looking to receive around €60m so it won’t be easy for any club.” #afc 🚨 @FabrizioRomano: “Arsenal have sent their scouts to watch Vitor Roque. However, it’s the same for five top European clubs. Barcelona want to sign Roque, he’s on their list. Athletico Paranaense are looking to receive around €60m so it won’t be easy for any club.” #afc https://t.co/Ws1OCOa9Wi

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Barcelona are also interested in Roque:

"Arsenal have sent their scouts to follow Vitor Roque, but it’s the same for five top European clubs. Barcelona want him. He’s on their list and really appreciated, but Athletico Paranaense hope for €60m package to sell Roque. So, it’s not easy," wrote Romano.

The north London side are hoping to exploit the South American football circuit after striking gold with Gabriel Martinelli.

Ryan Taylor advises Gunners to keep hold of Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson’s future is up in the air.

Journalist Ryan Taylor reckons Arsenal should keep Reiss Nelson at the Emirates. The 23-year-old has failed to get a consistent run in the starting XI this season, despite impressing when given the chance.

Injuries and intense competition for places under Arteta have hurt his game time at the club. The Englishman’s contract with the Gunners runs out in less than 18 months, but he's yet to sign a new deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Understand Nelson would be happy to stay but there are no concrete negotiations yet - up to Arsenal. Reiss Nelson future, still not decided as talks over new deal with Arsenal are not advanced at this stage - his contract expires in June with many clubs interested.Understand Nelson would be happy to stay but there are no concrete negotiations yet - up to Arsenal. Reiss Nelson future, still not decided as talks over new deal with Arsenal are not advanced at this stage - his contract expires in June with many clubs interested. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Understand Nelson would be happy to stay but there are no concrete negotiations yet - up to Arsenal. https://t.co/89b8s2DZW0

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor said that Nelson could be a decent backup to Bukayo Saka in the squad.

"For Nelson, I feel like he's had a bad time with injury. But we saw against Nottingham Forest when he scored a brace that actually he could be a big player for Arsenal, and they do need that little bit of cover for Saka on the right," said Taylor.

He added:

“I know Trossard has come in, but I would keep Nelson unless there was a chance to maybe loan him to a Premier League club where he can play every week. Like a Brentford or Brighton, but again, I don't feel like there's a guarantee he would play.”

Nelson has registered two goals and two assists in seven games across competitions this season for the north London side.

